Mateo Lenoble: “SiGMA Americas is one of the biggest events for Sportradar in LatAm”

On the eve of SiGMA Americas, Focus Gaming News spoke with Mateo Lenoble, Regional Sales director LatAm at Sportradar.

Exclusive interview.- The 2023 edition of SiGMA Americas promises to be historic and Sportradar is one of the companies that will be there not only as spectators but also as major players.

To discuss Sportradar’s participation in the event, Focus Gaming News sat down with Mateo Lenoble, Regional Sales director LatAm, who spoke about his expectations for SiGMA Americas and provided an analysis of the current industry landscape in Brazil.

Sportradar will be present at SiGMA Americas, what are your plans for this event?

We are excited to be attending BiS SiGMA Americas. Our executives will also be participating in some panels to contribute to all the relevant discussions for the region.

Sportradar is ready to show our products and services including Managed Betting Services – presenting the latest products and services outlining how they will benefit operators; Fan engagement – highlighting how engagement through AV and ad:s solutions can help operators acquire new customers, offer an enhanced customer experience and drive growth.

With SiGMA Americas set to unfold in Brazil, a nation currently engaged in the ongoing debate surrounding the regulation of sports betting, what are your anticipations and outlook for this dynamic market?

We can say that we support regulated markets and we see a need in the Brazilian market as it has a huge interest. We know that it´s moving forward very fast and we are waiting for further news.

How is Sportradar preparing for the market opening in Brazil?

We already have a strong presence in Brazil with our MTS, AV content, and Ad:s.

Do you think operators are clued up on what they need to know and do to succeed in the Brazilian market?

We have a lot of experience in Brazil so we are helping operators with our knowledge in order to grow together. Some operators know the market very well and others want to enter because they know it is a big market. We are here to support everyone and we are having great success.

What is your analysis of the current Latin American market landscape?

Latin America is growing very fast. It is about not only Brazil but also Argentina, Peru, Mexico, etc. This is the fastest-growing region and we are present in every country where it is possible. Sportradar has an office in Montevideo, Uruguay, to adequately serve the Latin American market. The Montevideo office is one of the group’s largest in the world and is strategic at an operational level. It produces data for the rest of our offices to provide to our clients.

What are your plans for the rest of the year?

Sportradar is present at all the main events in the sector. This year, we are having a full schedule. We are at PGS, BiS SIGMA in the next few days. At SBC Miami we will certainly be there and supporting the region as always.

Regarding what can we expect from ad:s, we are going to build out our paid social media offering. With more than three billion people engaging with social media each month it’s become a key channel for operators and we’re working to unlock its full potential for customer acquisition. The ad:s technology is deeply integrated into the META platforms of Facebook and Instagram, and we recently announced its integration into Snapchat.

We anticipate expanding on new channels as the year progresses. Looking longer term, and as we move further into 2023, we will focus on developing a more insightful measurement of marketing performance.

We are creating a betting-specific, multi-touch attribution solution that provides operators with complete visibility of all their customer touch points.

This data and insight allow them to have greater visibility of their advertising spend, helping them to prioritize their best-performing platforms and understand the true value of their customer cost-per-acquisition to ultimately reduce advertising waste and provide better value for their business.