1xBet: ‘’We know the tastes of Brazilians, as we have been serving the Brazilian consumer for many years’’

A representative of the global betting company 1xBet answered Focus Gaming News questions ahead of the international gambling exhibition SiGMA Americas 2023.

Exclusive interview.- In the run-up to SiGMA Americas 2023, which Emily Demajo, events director at SiGMA, has called “an unrivalled experience” Focus Gaming News spoke to 1xBet about their participation in the event and their expectations for it.

1xBet is a sponsor of SiGMA Americas. Do you think it will be a particularly important event this year? Why?

We truly believe that this year the event will be even more important. The maturing of the Brazilian market each year, added to the imminence of the regulation of the Brazilian betting market, will bring a great capacity of news, information, and relationship to this edition of the event. We will be happy to discuss new rules with our partners at the 1xBet stand at SiGMA Americas 2023.

How is 1xBet preparing for the market opening in Brazil?

We are as we have always been: excited and attentive. Brazil is an important market for every player in this industry, and we are waiting for the rules that will guide our work here in the future. Having clear and fair rules is essential for the healthy growth of this market.

Do you think operators are clued up on what they need to know and do to succeed in the Brazilian market?

We believe that most players in this market have some global experience, including in regulated markets. Currently, the number of specialists is very large, and this facilitates access to information for anyone. Obviously, a global and experienced team can make a difference, and help companies get ahead.

1xBet has already secured partnerships with several Brazilian sports clubs. Do you think that makes you well-placed for the market opening?

For sure. It is always very important to have a connection with the country, with the culture, and being part of the day-to-day life of a sponsored club can bring us a lot closer. We know the tastes of Brazilians, as we have been serving the Brazilian consumer for many years. We feel Brazilian too.

Brazil is obviously famous for football, but what other sports do you expect to be important markets?

Brazil really is the country of football, be the Brazilian championship or others. But we also believe that Brazil is the country that likes basketball, like the NBA. Volleyball, racing, tennis, fights, like UFC, boxing and even American football, like the NFL. Brazil is eclectic in every way, and we love that.