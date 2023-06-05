Pragmatic Play gears up for appearance at Brazilian iGaming Summit

Pragmatic Play will exhibit its new and future projects and share industry insights.

Press release.- Pragmatic Play is set to appear and speak at this year’s Brazilian iGaming Summit.

Taking place across five days from June 14th-18th, the event sees iGaming and sports betting professionals gather at Sа̃o Paulo’s Transamerica Expo Center for Brazil’s leading industry exhibition.

Pragmatic Play is set to attend, exhibiting its new and future projects and sharing industry insights from stand D40. The provider is also a named sponsor of this year’s Summit. In addition, Victor Arias, Pragmatic Play’s vice president of LatAm operations, will be speaking at the event alongside several other industry experts to share valuable knowledge.

The Summit fulfils part of the mission itinerary for Pragmatic Play’s Latin American division, in which it has pledged to deliver surprises at various industry events throughout the year. The appearance marks the provider’s eighth ‘mission’ thus far, showcasing its commitment to continued growth and success in the region.

Commenting on the event, Victor Arias, vice president of LatAm operations at Pragmatic Play said: “We’re very much looking forward to attending the Brazilian iGaming Summit, the eighth mission on our itinerary and a fantastic opportunity to showcase our success in Latin America.

“We always embrace the opportunity to connect with like-minded professionals in the industry, and Brazil’s Summit is undeniably one of the very biggest and best at which to do so. We can’t wait to showcase what Pragmatic Play has been up to and look forward to connecting and learning whilst we’re there!”

Pragmatic Play currently produces up to eight new slot titles a month, while also delivering Live Casino and Bingo games as part of its multi-product portfolio, available through a single API.