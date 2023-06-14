CreedRoomz joins SiGMA Americas

CreedRoomz will welcome all visitors at Stand F40.

CreedRoomz to showcase live casino games and robot croupier at SiGMA Americas.

Press release.- CreedRoomz is flying to Brazil for the upcoming SiGMA Americas conference, scheduled for June 14-18.

The international expo is a great niche to explore the igaming potential of the region and bring under one roof the leading professionals of the industry.

CreedRoomz will welcome all visitors at Stand F40 to introduce its captivating gaming platform, featuring a diverse selection of 20+ live casino games and tables in Brazilian and Portuguese. Going beyond the scope of its operation, the company intends to enter the LatAm market, offering customised solutions to suit regional preferences.

Don’t miss the opportunity to explore more about the company’s extensive gaming portfolio, cutting-edge offerings and its absolute innovation, the robot croupier, Roba.