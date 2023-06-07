Nikola Georgiev, Amusnet: “There is collective hope that this year Brazil will finally establish regulatory frameworks”

Nikola Georgiev, Amusnet Regional Business Development manager, spoke with Focus Gaming News to discuss the company’s goals and expectations ahead of SiGMA Americas.

Exclusive interview.- To find out more about the upcoming SiGMA Americas taking place in Brazil from 14-18 June, and the opportunities for operators and investors in the Latin American market, Focus Gaming News sat down with Nikola Georgiev, Amusnet Regional Business Development manager, who anticipated the presence of the company in the event.

What are you looking forward to at SiGMA Americas? Do you have any special plans for the event?

Last year we visited the BiS only as delegates and we were really happy with the networking that this show provided. This year, since SiGMA acquired it and moved to an exhibition centre, we expect it to be an even greater event. We will participate with a booth (G32), and we would like to invite all of the operators to stop by and discuss a potential business in LatAm where we are already certified in regulated markets like Argentina, Colombia and Mexico.

Everyone’s looking to Brazil for the launch of sports betting, but how do you see the online casino market in South America?

The regulation of online gambling has been an ongoing topic of discussion in Brazil for several years. We observe that the parliamentary debate is progressing, and there is collective hope that this year Brazil will finally establish regulatory frameworks. However, the future of the casino vertical remains uncertain. We are closely monitoring the situation and look forward to fruitful conversations on this topic at SiGMA Americas in Brazil. Speaking more broadly about South America, we have witnessed promising developments.

“Countries like Brazil, Peru, and Chile are making progress in their regulatory debates, and it is only a matter of time before they achieve regulation.” Nikola Georgiev, Amusnet Regional Business Development manager.

This will create a secure environment for all stakeholders and generate numerous job opportunities for residents.

Amusnet has released several new slots this year, which has been the most successful?

I can hardly point out a particular one. Fruits & Gold have just won a prestigious award at the Casino Beats Game Developers Awards in the category Retro-Style Slot. It is a slot that mixes our old-school mechanics, retro style, and modern graphics. Other great performers are our new titles like Bulky Fruits, Candy Palace, and Diamond Plus which we have started to brand with the logos of our partners. At the end of last year, we even produced our first game with the famous Bulgarian football player from the 90s, Hristo Stoichkov. Ballon d’Or winner in 1994. We can see great excitement among the players.

Last month you participated at SAGSE Buenos Aires. How did you find the exhibition and what are the next steps of the firm in Argentina during this year, related to the business?

SAGSE was a great event for us for a second consecutive year. We managed to meet again with the local partners and regulatory authorities and discuss our common business and goals until the end of the year. We just received our registration in LOTBA which will allow us to expand our presence in one more Province, Buenos Aires City. As another two of the biggest provinces Mendoza and Cordoba are ready with the regulatory requirements and the licenses have been granted, we are preparing our product from Compliance and Technical side there too.