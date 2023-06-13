Gilad Naim: “The igaming landscape in Latin America, and particularly in the Brazilian market, holds immense potential for growth”

Gilad Naim, Soft2Bet’s chief commercial officer spoke to Focus Gaming News about the company’s upcoming presentation at SiGMA Americas.

Exclusive interview.- Gilad Naim, chief commercial officer at Soft2Bet, spoke with Focus Gaming News about the company’s dedication to the Latin American market, showcasing tailored solutions, and plans for expanding in the region.

What messages will you be taking to SiGMA Americas?

At SiGMA Americas, we’re excited to focus on our dedication to the Latin American market and showcase the tailored solutions we’ve crafted specifically for this region. We believe in the power of customization and understanding the unique needs and preferences of the Latin American audience.

We have in-depth knowledge of the market, including its cultural nuances, regulatory landscape, and player behaviours and we’re all set to enhance our presence in Latin America, fortify our relationships with local stakeholders, and potentially even establish a regional office.

In short, we’ll be talking about our commitment, customization expertise, and expansion plans at SiGMA Americas. We believe that by aligning our strategies with the specific needs of the region, we can maximize growth opportunities and deliver an exceptional online gambling experience for Latin American players.

Do you see different challenges for operators in the Americas as compared to Europe?

While certain challenges are shared, there are indeed distinct differences when operating in the Americas compared to Europe. One key aspect is the difference in player behaviour, which is the core of our business. The Americas market has its own unique player preferences, cultural nuances, and expectations.

It’s crucial for operators to have a deep understanding of these factors in order to provide a tailored and engaging experience that resonates with the local audience, for example, certain types of games that are preferred, time to withdrawals and communication methods.

Additionally, the Americas market often experiences a higher number of bonus abusers, requiring operators to possess the knowledge and expertise to effectively handle such situations and mitigate their impact on the business.

Another significant challenge lies in the regulatory landscape. While Europe has a more established and clearer regulatory framework for online gambling, the Americas market, especially in Latin America, is still in the process of developing and implementing comprehensive regulations. This can create uncertainty and complexities for operators as they navigate through different jurisdictions with varying rules and requirements. Operators must stay informed and adapt to the evolving regulatory landscape in order to ensure compliance and maintain a strong operating presence.

What do you think the igaming landscape will look like in LatAm, and especially the Brazilian market, in the medium to long term?

We believe that in the medium to long term, the igaming landscape in Latin America, and particularly in the Brazilian market, holds immense potential for growth. With the upcoming regulations and a shifting attitude towards online gambling, the region is poised for significant expansion.

In Brazil, the recent approval of sports betting regulations has laid the foundation for a more regulated and accessible igaming industry. As the largest economy in Latin America, Brazil represents a highly attractive market for operators. The country’s large population, strong interest in sports, and growing digital infrastructure provide a solid foundation for future growth. The market has the potential to become one of the most important iGaming markets globally.

Furthermore, the broader Latin American market is experiencing a gradual shift towards embracing online gambling. Countries like Argentina, Colombia, and Mexico have made progress in regulating certain aspects of the igaming industry. As more countries in the region recognize the potential economic benefits and adopt favourable regulatory frameworks, the iGaming landscape in Latin America as a whole is expected to thrive.

The immense population of Latin America, coupled with the increasing penetration of smartphones and internet access, creates a fertile ground for the growth of online gambling. This market offers a vast pool of potential players who are increasingly engaging with digital entertainment and leisure activities.

However, realizing the full potential of the igaming market in Latin America will require navigating various challenges, such as adapting to different regulatory frameworks across countries, understanding the diverse preferences and cultural nuances of the local population, and ensuring compliance with evolving regulations.

Operators that can effectively address these challenges and deliver a high-quality, localized experience tailored to the needs and preferences of the Latin American players are likely to succeed in this rapidly evolving market. Those who are proactive in establishing partnerships, building brand awareness, and investing in localized marketing efforts will have a competitive advantage.

How have Soft2Bet’s new licences in Greece and Denmark boosted its presence?

Securing new licences in Greece and Denmark has been a significant boost to Soft2Bet’s presence, particularly in European regulated markets. Not only have we been able to break into new markets, but these licenses also present exciting growth opportunities for us and our partners. We are now well-positioned to collaborate with local operators and affiliates, leveraging our reputable standing and licenses to foster strategic alliances that drive mutual success.

Obtaining Greece and Denmark licences was an important part of our long-term strategy, which focuses on expanding into additional regulated markets and delivering top-of-the-line products and services. Furthermore, our success in obtaining these licences is a result of our dedication to innovation and delivering cutting-edge gamification features. By utilizing our state-of-the-art product offerings, we are confident that we can maintain our position as a market leader, providing an exceptional gaming experience to players.

Soft2Bet has grown rapidly in six years; what’s next

Over the past six years, Soft2Bet has experienced nothing short of remarkable growth, solidifying its position as a prominent player in the dynamic igaming industry. As we set our sights on the future, we are poised to maintain this upward trajectory through strategic initiatives that drive expansion and pave the way for continued success.

One key aspect of our growth strategy involves strategic market expansion, both in our existing markets and through the implementation of licenses in new markets. After our successful expansion into the Greek and Danish markets, we are excited to announce upcoming ventures in Portugal and Romania, with more markets to be revealed later.

At Soft2Bet, our unwavering focus remains on delivering exceptional customer experiences. By prioritizing a customer-centric approach, we aim to foster loyalty, drive customer retention, and attract new players to our platform. To stay ahead of the curve, we will further enhance our product offerings and introduce innovative solutions such as our gamification features. We are actively seeking strategic partnerships that will foster mutual growth. Stay tuned, as we will be sharing exciting news in the coming months.