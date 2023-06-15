Focus Gaming News named LatAm Media of the Year at SiGMA Americas

One of the biggest events in the international igaming calendar is underway in Sao Paulo.

Brazil.- One of the biggest events in the igaming calendar, especially for the continuously growing Latin American market, is back with new features and a packed lineup. SiGMA Americas is taking place in Sao Paulo, Brazil from 14-18 June, and the expectations surrounding the event are pretty high for operators, affiliates, policymakers, and influential figures.

In recent years, the region has seen a surge in demand for online gaming and esports, as well as progress in legalising and regulating online gambling. With the industry’s eyes focused on Brazil, the event kicked off yesterday (Wednesday) with big news for Focus Gaming News. A media partner of the event and an exhibitor on the floor at the Transamerica Expo Center, the site was named LatAm Media of the Year at the Americas Gaming Awards.

Meanwhile, the SiGMA Americas exhibition floor opens today. Companies such as 1xBet, Amusnet, Atlas, BGaming, BetConstruct, Booming Games, CoinPayments, CreedRoomz, Digitain, Endorphina, Evolution, Fast Track, Galaxsys, Megapari, PipolHub, PopOK, Pragmatic Play, Soft2Bet, SOFTSWISS, Sportingtech, Sportradar, Uplatform, WeAreCasino and many more will be exhibiting the following days.

“We are extremely happy to be named the Latam Online Media Gaming of the Year. This gives us further strength to keep doing things even better.” Fernando Saffores, founder and CEO of Focus Gaming News.

Last November, Focus Gaming News was named Online Gaming Media of the Year in Europe at the SiGMA Awards, so this new recognition consolidates the media’s continuous work towards the search for excellence.

At the award ceremony that took place last night in Sao Paulo, Fast Track took home the award of Marketing Campaign of the Year, while Digitain won as the Online Casino Provider of the Year. Evolution was recognized as the Live Casino Provider of the Year while 1xBet was announced as Sportsbook of the Year in LatAm, and Pragmatic Play received the Virtual Sports Provider of the Year award.