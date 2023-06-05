BGaming announces further LatAm expansion by teaming up with platform provider Dotworkers

The agreement sparks further growth for BGaming.

Under the new partnership, BGaming will integrate more than 100 creative games with Dotworkers’ iGaming solution.

Press release.- BGaming has partnered with LatAm iGaming specialists Dotworkers to further boost its position in the booming market.

The collaboration sees BGaming increase its foothold in Latin America and enhance brand awareness by providing its portfolio of engaging slots to players via Dotworkers’ platform.

Under the new partnership, the rapidly expanding studio will integrate more than 100 creative games with Dotworkers’ iGaming solution, including the latest release Alien Fruits.

Through this collaborative deal, BGaming will reinforce the brand’s pan-LatAm offerings with high-quality audiovisual effects, rich and innovative features and engaging mathematics.

The agreement sparks further growth for BGaming after it signed a deal with Mexican online casino operator Betmexico last month.

Commenting on the new partnership, Olga Levshina, head of sales at BGaming, said: “Our latest partnership with Dotworkers shows BGaming’s commitment to providing our popular games to new global audiences.

“We have seen a huge boost in interest from Latin American players and will continue to develop engaging mechanics and tailormade slots to suit their taste.”

Earlier this year, BGaming announced its participation in major iGaming regional exhibitions, such as SiGMA Americas, and BiS, enhancing its LatAm engagement and growth.

