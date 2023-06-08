Atlas-IAC to unveil next-gen gaming platform at Brazilian iGaming Summit 2023

Atlas-IAC’s sportsbook technology is currently deployed with 28 operators in Brazil.

Press release.- Atlas-IAC, a global gambling software provider, has announced that it is ready to exhibit its latest cutting-edge platform at the Brazilian iGaming Summit 2023 next week.

The supplier’s vision, set to be displayed between June 14th and June 18th at the Transamerica Expo Centre in São Paulo, will be focused on Atlas-IAC’s latest sportsbook technology, designed to boost Brazilian operators’ player engagement and incremental revenue.

With 28 operators in Brazil already deploying its market platform, Atlas-IAC has established itself as one of Brazil’s most popular providers, as well as a regional industry across LatAm in delivering tailored end-to-end solutions.

Atlas-IAC’s centrepiece, to be exhibited at stand E20, will be its innovative next-generation platform, launched earlier this year. The company’s latest in technology reflects the provider’s dedicated commitment to shaping the future of the Brazilian iGaming industry.

By providing a platform that can automate the work of thousands of employees and enabling operators to greatly increase their commercial margin, Atlas-IAC’s platform has made it one of the most sought-after in the Brazilian market.

Maxim Slobodyanyuk, CEO at Atlas-IAC, said: “We are excited to participate in the Brazilian iGaming Summit 2023 and showcase our next-generation platform with automated cutting-edge software solutions. Our nominations for the best Sportsbook Platform Provider at the EGR B2B Awards and SiGMA Americas Awards are a testament to our commitment to delivering the most innovative and high-quality products available to our clients.”

“With our strong presence and partnerships in Brazil, we are confident in our ability to support operators and contribute to the thriving iGaming ecosystem in the region.”

Attendees at BIS 2023 are invited to visit the Atlas-IAC booth E20 to learn more about its state-of-the-art software solutions and explore potential partnership opportunities.