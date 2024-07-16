iGB L!VE’s final Amsterdam edition kicks off today before moving to London

With a record 300 exhibitors and 10,000 attendees, the last edition of iGB L!VE in Amsterdam kicks off today before moving to London.

The Netherlands.- Nearly 10,000 people are gathering over the next few days at RAI Amsterdam for the final edition of iGB L!VE in the Dutch capital before it relocates to London. IGB L!VE 2025 will be held in the UK next year on 2-3 July.

“The only show that connects and celebrates the entire gaming community” kicks off today and will continue until July 19, generating excitement around the latest industry news.

Today, from 1 PM, attendees can pre-register and collect badges. Additionally, there will be a welcome cocktail reception in the afternoon. Official activities begin tomorrow at 10 AM with a welcome speech by Michael Caselli, non-executive chairman at Clarion Gaming.

Following this, the first conference of this year’s iGB L!VE will take place: “From Ad Bans to Slot Bans: Is the Netherlands Still Competitive?” by Michel Groothuizen, chairman of Kansspelautoriteit.

This will be Michel Groothuizen’s first appearance before an international igaming audience following his appointment as chair of the KSA effective July 1. He joins a line-up of over 40 thought leaders and industry disruptors who will share their ideas and insights about the future of igaming and the affiliate business at iGB L!VE.

The first day will also feature a presentation on BetConstruct by Gor Mnatsakanyan, regional director of BetConstruct, and a panel discussion titled “Innovate or Game Over? Designing the Next Generation of Casino Games.”

The debate will be chaired by Nikita Keino, head of partnerships at SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator, and will include speakers Andrei Buta, founder of Fan Studio, Mia Nyland-Evers, co-CEO of Omnigame, and Ramiro Atucha, CEO of Vibra Gaming.

The second day will feature talks on Google’s changes and their impact on the igaming industry, the future of SEO for content positioning, and a conference by Travis Geiger, CXO & co-founder of WagerWire, titled “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood: Transforming Sports Betting in the Age of New Media.”

Discussions on player retention, the evolving player profile, and expectations around Gen Z will also be on the agenda. Additionally, near the end of the second day, there will be a talk titled “Not Just Brazil: The Essentials for Targeting Links in Spain and LatAm,” focusing on the notable differences between the Latin American and Spanish markets and why a successful strategy in Spain may not yield the same results in Mexico.

Of course, the most important igaming companies will also be present, including Amusnet, Atlaslive, CreedRoomz, DATA.BET, EGT Digital, EvenBet Gaming, FinteqHub, PIN-UP, SOFTSWISS, Tada Gaming, Uplatform, VBET, 1xBet and 1xSlots Partners, among other brands.

Carla Dualib, regional business development manager (Latin America) at SOFTSWISS, commented on the new edition of iGB L!VE: “Attendees at iGB L!VE Amsterdam can anticipate a showcase of SOFTSWISS’ innovative solutions that have cemented its leadership in the igaming sector. The company will present its extensive product suite, including the Casino Platform, Sportsbook, Game Aggregator, Jackpot Aggregator, and Affilka.

“Visitors to the SOFTSWISS stand 12-F30 will have the opportunity to interact with over 50 team representatives, who will demonstrate the latest product updates and discuss how these solutions can enhance business success in a competitive market.”

LaunchPad, a new feature for start-ups with ‘innovation in their DNA’

One of the major new features of iGB L!VE 2024 is the iGB L!VE LaunchPad (Pulse Stage: 18 July 16.30hrs – 18.00hrs). It will feature five companies presenting their innovations to a panel of judges, with each presentation followed by a probing Q&A session designed to interrogate the viability and commercial prowess of each product pitch.

Introducing the new feature portfolio director Naomi Barton, said: “iGB L!VE is constantly evolving in order to meet the business needs of stakeholders. The research programme that we undertake with customers has consistently highlighted a shared desire to always be ahead of the curve, being the first to access the very latest innovations from the start-up community is part of what iGB L!VE 2024 will deliver.

“In addition, we want to provide a platform for new talented businesses to grow by giving them extra exposure in front of an influential C-Level audience of industry investors and influencers.

“The top five products will be hand-selected by the iGB L!VE team and invited to present from the Pulse Stage. In order to help these businesses, we are providing cash prizes of £5,000 for the winner, £2,500 for second place and £1,000 for third.”