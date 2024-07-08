VBET to raffle Messi and Sneijder signed jerseys at iGB L!VE

VBET will host raffles for signed jerseys by Lionel Messi and Wesley Sneijder at the iGB Amsterdam event, with Sneijder making a special guest appearance on July 18.

“Make sure to visit the VBET stand (11 B20) on July 17 for the chance to win the jersey signed by Lionel Messi, and on July 18 for the jersey signed by Wesley Sneijder,” said the company.

VBET also revealed that Sneijder will be making a special guest appearance to sign jerseys, give an autograph session, and personally present the raffle prize.

Participation Details:

QR codes will be provided at the VBET stand on July 17 at 9:00 AM. Location: VBET Stand (11 B20), iGB L!VE Amsterdam

