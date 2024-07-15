SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator leads igaming as largest content hub

To boost engagement and social interaction, the Game Aggregator has also upgraded its Tournament too by adding crash games.

In Q2 2024, the SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator expanded its portfolio to over 23,500 games, marking a 46 per cent increase compared to Q2 2023.

Press release.- The SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator offers diverse content across various regions, focusing on Europe, LatAm, and Africa. In South Africa, it recently received a Letter of Certification (LoC) from the National Regulator for Compulsory Specifications (NRCS) for several providers popular in this region, including Spribe, Evolution, and Pragmatic.

This certification enables clients to operate in South Africa by integrating popular games through the SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator.

The tool provides high-quality service and robust software, boasting a 99.9 per cent uptime, which is especially crucial in regions with unstable internet connections. Additionally, the Game Aggregator team offers features to enhance casino performance, focusing on the most essential metric in the industry – player engagement.

All Game Aggregator’s clients, whose number grew to 1,087 in Q2 2024, can seamlessly and quickly integrate the SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator, join the Network Jackpot, and launch branded jackpots. To boost engagement and social interaction, the Game Aggregator has also upgraded its Tournament by adding crash games.

The effectiveness of these engagement tools is evident in the growing Bet Count, which totalled over 42,300,000,000 in Q2 2024, a 13 per cent increase from the previous quarter.

“Our growth over this half a year has been remarkable,” says Tatyana Kaminskaya, head of SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator. “Reaching over 23,500 games is a milestone that establishes us as the largest content hub. But what I am most proud of is our technical and service team, who drive our product’s growth and meet our client’s needs and requirements.

“According to Kantar research, 51 per cent of partners have given SOFTSWISS a perfect 10 rating. These results highlight our dedication to innovation and superior gaming experiences.”

This week, on 17–18 July, the SOFTSWISS team will meet with all partners at iGB L!VE!, stand 12-F30, and showcase its innovative solutions, robust tools, and a vast array of games to ensure a superior gaming experience.