1xSlots Partners to take part in iGB L!VE 2024

iGBL!VE 2024 will be held from July 17 to 18 in Amsterdam.

The company announced that their team will visit Amsterdam next week.

Press release.- 1xSlots Partners has announced its attendance at iGB L!VE 2024, which will be held next week in Amsterdam. “We have already missed our partners and conferences,” the team said.

As the organizers promise, this season the conference will bring together more than 10,000 of the best partners, providers, and operators in the gambling industry. The expo will be held July 17-18.

“With renewed vigour, we invite all new and old partners to meet with us and discuss the best offers,” stated 1xSlots Partners’ team. They also invited visitors to make an appointment through their manager on Telegram or Skype.

See also: 1xSlots unveils the secrets of its customer and affiliate support system