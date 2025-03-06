Fennica Gaming receives supplier licence in Ontario

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario has awarded the licence.

Canada.- Fennica Gaming has been granted a gaming supplier licence in Ontario. Granted by the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO), the licence enables the company to offer its portfolio to gaming operators in the Canadian province.

The company stated it was a significant step in its expansion strategy adding “one of North America’s most dynamic regulated markets.”

Timo Kiiskinen, managing director of Fennica Gaming, said: “We are thrilled to receive our B2B supplier license in Ontario and to offer our advanced gaming solutions to operators in the region. After a thorough application process, we can now proudly and prominently display our registration and achievement.

“We have followed the market in North America for a long time and Ontario is an excellent example of market that is well organized. It represents an exciting market with immense potential, and we are committed to delivering secure, entertaining, and trustworthy gaming experiences tailored to local preferences.”

Last August, the company launched its einstant games in Virginia with Virginia Lottery.

Ontario igaming handle increases in Q3

iGaming Ontario has released its market performance report for the third quarter of the 2024-25 fiscal year. Wagers totalled $22.7bn not including promotional wagers. That’s up 22 per cent over the previous quarter and a 32 per cent year-on-year.

Gaming revenue reached $825.8m, up 25 per cent year-on-year, including wagers, rake fees, tournament fees, and other fees across all operators. Casino games, including slots, live and online table games and peer-to-peer bingo accounted for $18.9bn (83 per cent) of wagers and $644m (78 per cent) of revenue.