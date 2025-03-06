Dutch gambling regulator warns operator over use of autoplay feature

The KSA stressed that autoplay is not allowed under Dutch gambling regulations.

The Netherlands.- The Dutch gambling regulator Kansspelautoriteit (KSA) says it has ordered an operator to remove an autoplay feature, which it says is not allowed under Dutch gambling regulations. The regulator said it received a tip-off from a customer who complained that they were not removed from an online roulette table after a win and were able to automatically continue playing.

With automatic play, customers can continue betting without needing to manually bet again. The KSA says the mechanism is prohibited because it views it as a potential precursor of gambling harm. The regulator did not name the operator but said that it told the company to immediately remove the feature and to review its products before continuing to serve customers.

As a result of the breach, the KSA has written to all licensees to remind them that autoplay must not be included in any games. Since the feature usually comes enabled by third-party providers, operators were told to inspect products and to ensure providers were aware of the restriction.

Meanwhile, the KSA has won a legal battle over its rejection of a licence application from a Malta-based online gambling operator. The Hague District Court has ruled in favour of the regulator after the applicant appealed.

The case dates back to February 2023, when the KSA rejected a licence application from an unnamed provider due to its concerns about a former shareholder who was suspected of involvement in the murder of the investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia in 2017.