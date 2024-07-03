1xBet takes part in the iGB L!VE 2024 exhibition

Global bookmaker 1xBet will participate in the exhibition held in Amsterdam from July 16th to 19th.

Press release.- Global bookmaker 1xBet will participate in the exhibition iGB L!VE 2024, held in Amsterdam from July 16th to 19th, 2024.

This year, iGB L!VE 2024 will be attended by more than 10,000 participants, as well as over 300 exhibitors and sponsors. It is not the first year the exhibition has brought together affiliates, suppliers, and gambling market operators under one roof, including representatives of 1xBet and its affiliate program 1xPartners.

The 1xBet team will meet and communicate with its new and existing partners. Brand representatives will be answering all questions and sharing the latest updates or other helpful information.

“We are pleased to take part in the iGB L!VE 2024 exhibition, where the best gambling industry representatives will once again gather! The 1xBet team looks forward to communicating live with numerous partners in the 1xPartners program, answering questions, and discussing the latest industry news. Write to your manager now and make an appointment,” said 1xBet representatives.

In addition, the iGB L!VE 2024 program includes several presentations by authoritative speakers, discussions with gambling industry participants, innovative interactive seminars, and other useful activities. The exclusive information obtained during the exhibition is beneficial from a business point of view, as it will allow participants to develop successful strategies for entering new markets with minimal traffic costs.

Moreover, the 1xPartners program includes over 100,000 affiliates worldwide working with over 3,000,000 clients. Thanks to the undeniable advantages of the 1xBet platform, up to 65 per cent of registered users make their first deposits. 1xPartners members can count on a solid regular income as they receive up to a 50 per cent lifetime commission for each attracted client.