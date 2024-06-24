FinteqHub to present updates at iGB L!VE 2024

The exhibition will take place on 17–18 July in RAI Amsterdam and is expected to gather over 300 exhibitors, sponsors, and almost 10,000 gaming and affiliate stakeholders

Press release.- FinteqHub is set to participate in iGB L!VE 2024, one of the most expected live industry events of the year.

The exhibition will take place on 17–18 July in RAI Amsterdam. iGB L!VE provides a comprehensive platform for live communication in the highly competitive iGaming sector, contributing to its overall development. In 2024, over 300 exhibitors, sponsors, and almost 10,000 gaming and affiliate stakeholders are expected to attend.

This year, the FinteqHub award-winning team, recognized as an Industry Rising Star 2024 at the SiGMA Awards Eurasia, will attend the event for the second time. The company’s experts, with an average of 10 years of tech and consulting experience, will present the product’s recent updates.

FinteqHub recently enhanced its platform by integrating with notable payment solution providers, including Finshark, Ivy, CallPay, and others. These integrations have expanded its presence in countries such as Germany, Finland, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, South Africa, and worldwide in general. The company also expanded its analytics functionality by offering more detailed reports.

Besides PSPs integrations, the company provides banking assistance, helping companies open accounts in reliable banks. Primarily serving the iGaming and betting domains, FinteqHub also advises on the selection of strong banks and EMI providers for clients’ needs.

Vadim Drozd, CEO at FinteqHub, expresses his expectation of the event: “This event allows us to show our innovative solutions and communicate with key stakeholders in the industry. Live discussions of the latest industry trends and possibilities of collaboration help elevate the fintech and iGaming sectors. We warmly invite our partners to attend the exhibition and visit our stand.”

FinteqHub will participate in the exhibition alongside its lifetime partner SOFTSWISS. Current and potential clients can schedule a meeting with FinteqHub experts at stand 12-F30.