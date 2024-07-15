EGT Digital is ready with another dose of innovative igaming products for iGB L!VE 2024

The Bulgarian provider will showcase its novelties along with the latest upgrades of its well-known bestsellers.

Press release.- For another year in a row EGT Digital will gather operators, players and industry experts at its stand 12-G40 during iGB L!VE Amsterdam 2024. The guests will be able to explore the novelties in the Bulgarian provider’s portfolio along with the latest upgrades of its well-known bestsellers.

The company will present its rich gaming world, including the 4 top-performing jackpots Bell Link, High Cash, Clover Chance and Single Progressive Jackpot, as well as over 100 in-house developed casino games, which are already popular in more than 50 markets worldwide.

Among the main highlights in the slot display will be the football title Burning Goals, the latest addition to Clover Chance. Just a few days after the end of the European Championship, football lovers will have one more chance to feel the atmosphere of a real match with just a click on their screen. The double chance feature will add even more thrill to the game by providing players with additional opportunities to win one of the big prizes.

The gaming diversity will be complemented by EGT Digital’s instant games. They never cease to fascinate the fans of instant winnings with their original eye-catching design, classic rules, smooth gameplay and the attractive Mystery Jackpot.

EGT Digital’s in-house developed “all-in-one” betting platform X-Nave will also be on display to demonstrate its 4 main modules: CRM Engine, Sport product, Gaming Aggregator and Payment Gateway. Each of them can function as part of the complete solution or operate independently, as they allow integration with developments of third-party providers.

The CRM Engine will show new and more exciting competition opportunities between players, including various games and tournaments, as well as а prize drop on all providers on a platform level. Visitors will also be able to learn more about the newly added options for more detailed segmentation of players, as well as the simplified process for the player to choose an offer at the time of making a deposit. A new AI/ML module for individually selected casino games based on player behaviour and an AI/ML chatbot will be also presented.

The Sports product is enriched with new features too. It now offers a Customizable tournament page, which enhances user engagement and simplifies navigation. Players can easily access relevant information and place bets. The page is divided into various tabs: Lobby, Matches, Boosted, Outrights, Bet Feed, Teams, Groups, Brackets, Promotions, and Quiz, which ensures that all essential information is available and users will enjoy a more personalized and engaging betting experience.

EGT Digital’s Sports product is now also equipped with an automatic cashout option, where players will be able to set an amount and after reaching it their bet will be closed automatically.

Players will be able to share their bets on various social networks through the Share My Bet functionality. The module is provided with a Bet feed, a container that will be filled with bets from players who are marked as “tipsters”.

X-Nave’s Gaming Aggregator will showcase its expanded range of over 12,000 titles (slots, live games, table games, bingo, lottery, Poker, TV games, and skill-based games) from more than 110 popular providers. In addition to the variety of casino widgets, next to the jackpot updates, last winners, most played, favourites, and in-game notifications, now a leaderboard widget is also available to operators.

EGT Digital’s Payment Gateway will showcase its enriched portfolio of payment methods, which already includes Open Banking. Users from Latin America, especially Mexico and Brazil, will be able to take advantage of multiple payment methods integrated into this region. The visitors will also become familiar with the Quick Deposit feature – a small Cashier that can be opened directly from the casino games, which doesn’t require the players to leave the game.

“We will be very happy to welcome our partners and friends on our stand at iGB L!VE,” shared Tsvetomira Drumeva, head of sales at EGT Digital. “We will be waiting for them on July 17 and 18 to reveal the huge potential of their business that can be unlocked with our products.”