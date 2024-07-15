EvenBet Gaming enhances product offering with Mystery Bounty tournaments

Software supplier delivers customizable tournaments to bolster player acquisition and retention.

Press release.- EvenBet Gaming has launched Mystery Bounty tournaments, the latest addition to its portfolio of poker products during which randomized prizes are awarded for player eliminations.

The release aligns with the surge in popularity of Mystery Bounty games across the globe, particularly in burgeoning South American markets such as Brazil, where EvenBet has committed to substantial commercial growth.

The format has seen increased engagement due to the potential for bigger winnings, with some tournaments set to include Mystery Bounty payouts of over $180,000. EvenBet’s new product mirrors the structure of standard bounty tournaments but transitions to the Mystery phase when a pre-determined condition is met. The bounty part of the prize pool is then split into unequal portions and randomly assigned to the remaining players anonymously, generating anticipation and excitement.

EvenBet has also ensured maximum customisability for its operator partners, giving them the flexibility to set the triggering Mystery phase condition. This includes options such as the end of a late registration period, the start of a particular day of a multi-flight tournament, or when the prize places are reached.

The product will be showcased for the first time at iGB L!VE in Amsterdam – 17th-18th July, stand 12-J82 – where EvenBet will demonstrate its adaptability, allowing operators to modify the triggering conditions to cater to their individual acquisition and retention strategies.

Mystery Bounty tournaments will also be optimized for cross-platform compatibility, providing a unique and immersive player experience on all devices. They are already available for downloadable mobile and desktop apps and will be released as adaptive web versions in August.

Dmitry Starostenkov, CEO at EvenBet Gaming, said: “We are committed to continually upgrading and diversifying our range of poker products, and the introduction of Mystery Bounty tournaments to our platform is an addition which we are sure will resonate with players.

“The mystery game format has experienced rapid growth in the past year throughout targeted jurisdictions, so the development of this product is a natural evolution of our offering. The sizeable payouts assigned to random players elevate the customer experience, while the flexibility of the product allows operators to tailor conditions according to their own goals.”