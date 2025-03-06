Pool betting is one of the most popular forms of gambling, and it’s a great way to be more social with your wagering. On top of that, you can share the winnings with your friends. Because of its name, it’s often mistakenly associated with the game of pool.

While you can place pool bets on this, the two terminologies are very different. In most cases, they’re completely unrelated. Understanding these and preparing accordingly will ensure that you’re on the right track.

In this comprehensive guide, we’ll break down the differences between pool bets and pool. Regardless of which one you’re planning to participate in, we’ll also give you some pointers on how to play.

What Kinds of Pool Games Are There?

Straight Pool

Straight pool is quite simple in theory. The primary objective is to reach 150 points before anyone else in your game does. If you do this, you’ll win.

You get a point each time you shoot a ball into a pocket. You will play with 15 ordinary balls and then one cue. In some cases, you might play to 100 or 125 points instead.

One key difference compared to other types of pool is that you need to specify the pocket you’re aiming for. It’s also important to remember that you will not get a point if the hit was a foul. You can play this type of pool in most bars.

Cutthroat Pool

As the name suggests, cutthroat pool is fiercely competitive. Your aim is to be the last person with at least one ball on the table. This is different from other types of pool, where the objective is to clear the table and shoot the 8-ball, too.

You and everyone else playing will get five balls each. These will always feature successive numbers. As soon as all of your balls are pocketed, you are automatically out of the game. The amount of players who can participate is quite flexible.

8 Ball

You’ve probably heard of the 8 ball used in popular culture, and there’s a good reason for this. 8 ball pool is the most popular variation of this game, and when learning how to play pool, you will normally start here.

When playing this game, you will have 15 balls on the table. The aim is to completely clear your set from the table. Once you’ve done this, you then need to pocket the 8 ball to win – hence the game’s name.

This game is often used competitively, but you will more often see 9-ball pool played instead. You will find this game in a large number of British pubs. Depending on where you go, you may notice some slight differences in how the game is played – but the overall objective remains the same.

One-Pocket

In many forms of pool, you can use any of the pockets on the table. This, however, is not the case with one-pocket. As the name suggests, you can only pocket balls in one specified area on the table.

You’ll play this game with one other person, and you’re normally given the corner opposite you on the table. Your objective is still to pocket all of the balls you’ve been assigned, but you will have to limit the areas in which you do.

Bank Pool

With bank pool, your objective is to “bank” five balls before anyone else on the table. If you play with a complete rack, you’ll instead need to bank eight of them. While this is an absolute fundamental, the good news is that you don’t have to bank these in any order.

The rules for this game are quite flexible, and you can often negotiate with the other people on the table. By doing this, you’ll ensure that everyone is on the same page. You can play this form of pool at many bars, pubs, and arcades.

Is Snooker the Same as Pool?

Snooker and pool are often used interchangeably, but they are not the same game. While you will play with similar equipment, there are still some important differences. For example, the balls in snooker are not numbered; this is a contrast to pool where they are.

The snooker table is also bigger than pool, and the balls are differently colored. You’ll also encounter different rules when playing these two games. While having knowledge in one can be beneficial, you still have to learn each game in and of itself.

Pool Rules

The rules of pool will vary depending on the game you play, but with 8 ball poker, you’ll need to clear your balls from the table. Once you’ve pocketed each of these, your objective is to pot the 8 ball. Until you have done this, the other person still has a chance of winning.

The pockets you choose don’t matter too much, unless your game specifically assigns these to you. Since it can be a bit confusing to understand at first, you should observe a couple of pool games before diving in yourself.

How Many Balls Are There in Pool?

The number of balls in pool differs on the game you play. However, for most variations, you will play with 15. It’s also possible to play with anywhere from six upwards, but lower numbers are typically rarer.

If you buy a pool set at home, you’ll probably receive 15. You can then decide if you wish to play other variations, but at a pub, it’ll almost always be the full set. Unless the table is clearly something different, you should only make changes after consulting everyone else.

Pool Strategies to Win

Playing pool is very difficult as a beginner, but the good thing is that it’s a skill-based game. Unlike slot machines, you have much more control over the game’s outcome. Picking the right strategy is important, though; in most cases, you should focus on attack rather than defense.

Always Chalk

One of the most important things you can do is to keep your cue always chalked. Every place you play pool will offer some chalk, and you won’t have to pay extra for this in most circumstances.

Make it a habit to chalk your cue after every shot. Doing so is vital for keeping it in prime condition. You will notice the difference that a blunt cue has as you play more.

Practice Different Variations

As long as you stick to the rules, you can always try different ways to shoot your balls. This will depend on numerous factors, such as the shape of your hand.

Choosing something that makes sense for you will make it much easier to be consistent with pool. If you’re doing what everyone else says without confirming whether it’s actually good for you, you will likely give up before building any level of skill.

Focus on the Low-Hanging Fruits

There’s a very strong temptation to try and go for the ultimate trick shot each time it’s your turn to shoot. However, this is not a very good long-term strategy. While you sometimes have no choice but to go for the big one, it’s much better to focus on the low-hanging fruits.

Look for the balls that make the most sense to try and pocket. Take your time before hitting them; each time you fail, assess why that was the case.

By focusing on the lower-hanging fruits, you’ll clear your set more quickly. As a result, you’ll have a better chance of winning.

Don’t Hold Your Cue too Hard

Another common beginner mistake is to grip the cue too hard. This is not a good idea because it reduces the range of motion, making it harder to put any real force behind your shots.

Instead, you should keep your grip relatively relaxed. Of course, you don’t want to be so loose that the cue swings all over the place – but something less than what you expect is a good starting point.

How to Play Billiard Pool

Billiard pool is another popular form of pool, and it’s worth keeping in mind when learning how to play pool in general. It brings together elements from pool and carom billiards – hence the name.

You will have three main balls: Red, white, and yellow. Depending on the player you are, these will either be a cue or object ball. Depending on whether you shoot a cannon, winning hazard, or losing hazard, you’ll get 2-3 points.

To win, you’ll need to reach the designated points limit. Though normally 300, it doesn’t have to be. The game is typically played on a snooker table, but you can also play it on a pool table if you would prefer. It’s possible to get point combinations if you shoot multiple of the same shot.

What’s the Difference Between the Game Pool and a Betting Pool?

Compared to the game of pool, betting pools are a version of gambling where multiple people place money into the same bet. If the bet is successful, you will either share the winnings or one person will get everything.

This type of bet can be placed on almost any sport. It’s also possible to play it outside of sportsbooks and casinos. For example, many workplaces have betting pools for big sporting events like the World Cup.

Whether everyone gets some of the winnings or one person wins, everything will depend on the rules you set in advance.

How to Make a Derby Betting Pool

Derby betting pools are quite easy to do. Everyone will need to put some money into the pot, and you’ll decide on the parameters for winning. In these instances, each person will normally have a specific horse that they bet on.

Depending on which horse wins, that person will receive all of the money. There might, however, be some cases when nobody wins. In these instances, you’ll either lose all of the cash or can decide to return each person’s stakes.

Where to Place a Gamble Pool

Generally speaking, betting pools are better done in person than online. If you go to a racecourse, you might be able to place these kinds of wagers at an official sportsbook. However, it is not universal.

In other instances, you can place these kinds of bets between friends. You can put money into a jar, or – if virtually done – into a digital wallet. Once everyone has placed money, and the race has unfolded, you can allocate the winnings as you feel is necessary.

Pool and pool bets are two very different things, and understanding the differences between them is essential. You can bet on pool games, but these are not strictly pool bets. This type of wager can be used for all kinds of sports, though it’s most commonly used for soccer and horse racing.

The game of pool, on the other hand, is multifaceted. Though 8 ball is the most common type, you can enjoy numerous different kinds. Each one has its own pros and cons, and the one you pick will depend largely on your preferences. You can always start with the most common version if you don’t know where to begin.

