CreedRoomz to showcase its latest releases at iGB L!VE Amsterdam 2024

In its stand 12-B40 visitors can explore exclusive previews of the company’s upcoming projects.

Press release.- CreedRoomz is thrilled to be part of iGB L!VE Amsterdam 2024, happening from July 16th

to July 19th.

At iGB L!VE Amsterdam, CreedRoomz will showcase its latest gaming solutions aimed at enhancing player experiences and supporting operator success. Explore CreedRoomz’s diverse gaming portfolio, featuring a wide range of offerings tailored to meet the dynamic demands of the gaming industry.

Attendees will discover the live casino offerings including Generic API, Dedicated Tables & Studios, and land-to-live technologies designed to elevate gaming experiences. From classic favourites to innovative new games, CreedRoomz is committed to delivering gaming experiences.

CreedRoomz invites visitors to its Stand 12-B40 to explore exclusive previews of the company’s upcoming projects, connect with the team and explore potential partnerships.