Bryam Jacquet, TaDa Gaming: “Licencing enhances our credibility and allows us to secure new operator partnerships”

Bryam Jacquet, Head of Business Development at TaDa Gaming, discusses the company’s goals for iGB L!VE, the impact of their TriLuck™ slots, and the importance of a diverse game portfolio in a competitive market.

Exclusive interview.- Focus Gaming News recently secured an exclusive interview with Bryam Jacquet, head of business development at TaDa Gaming, ahead of iGB L!VE 2024.

In this interview, Bryam discusses TaDa Gaming’s innovative approaches, its highly anticipated TriLuck™ series, and the company’s strategic goals for expanding in the European igaming market.

What are your main goals and expectations ahead of iGB L!VE?

iGB L!VE 2024 is an important destination for everyone in igaming as it enables industry professionals to explore the latest developments and to review gaming innovation and strategy.

Naturally, the TaDa team is delighted to be exhibiting here, developing further opportunities to connect with key operators and demonstrate what our diverse and innovative portfolio will bring to their businesses.

We are expecting to hear and share some great ideas and insights and to enjoy creating new opportunities. TaDa Gaming is known for its hugely engaging ‘Fishing’ games which are bringing something new to European players; but we are also renowned for our Arcade/Slots, Crash Games, Table Games and Bingo.

Our 100+ portfolio is growing, with new additions monthly across genres and features and all releases are offered in 14+ languages and supported by 100+ currencies.

Catching with up operators, affiliates and other content providers across the three days, as well as connecting with our clients and colleagues, is going to be a great opportunity for us.

Anyone who hasn’t set a meeting yet, there is still time to get in contact and we welcome all delegates to come and meet us at Stand 12 E-70.

How important is it to you to be able to meet and interact with other members of the industry in this and other events?

Since we introduced the TaDa brand across Europe, we have been on a ‘World Tour’: to date, 2024 has seen us exhibit at ICE London; across South America; from Asia to Malta; and now Amsterdam. The journey has been fantastic so far and is ongoing.

Meeting existing and potential clients is a key driver for attendance, but the interaction with our peers and everyone who contributes to igaming as a dynamic industry is also important. Across the igaming landscape, we all need to deliver constant new concepts and entertainment to a sophisticated player base.

Many new players are second-generation digital natives who grew up on video games for example: they are the drivers of change and innovation that we need to understand and reach.

Events that deliver quality interaction and share insights between all the layers that make up a successful industry are essential for any business environment, but especially one as dynamic as igaming.

Is there any innovation that TaDa Gaming is going to present during iGB L!VE?

We are very excited about our unique TriLuck™ series of slots. The concept behind each release in the series is three separate features interacting together to deliver accumulative wins, plus the chance to unlock all three features in a single spin for maximum wins.

We released the first two games in the series – 3 Coin Treasures and 3 Lucky Piggy – in May 2024 to an incredible response. From a significant increase in rounds played, and bet values wagered, to double figure percentage increase in player sign-up, the TriLuck™ games are creating a serious impact for us and our clients.

For two days – 17th and 18th July – we will have our fabulous “Try Your Luck” event at our stand, 12 E-70, where delegates will be able to find out just why these releases are having such an impact. I don’t want to give away the fun but everyone is invited to visit the TaDa stand where they will certainly have a lucky experience!

The company will release five games during July. How important is it to have a large and diverse catalogue to attract a greater number of players?

Changing player demographics; the opening of global new markets, especially Latin America; and the increasing sophistication of people looking for new forms of mobile entertainment are driving growth so portfolio variety and diversity, alongside gamification, are all important elements for player attraction, engagement and retention.

However, not only do we always offer significant variation in theme, feature, mechanics and genre, but we also promote visible fairness and transparency with our games so that we build trust.

Definitely, our regularly released, imaginative and immersive Fish, Crash, Bingo, Arcade and Table games attract players but our innovation and integrity help to keep them loyal.

For example, we enable players to verify the server seed in their gaming histories and confirm the integrity of each round. Furthermore, we translate and localise our releases, supporting up to 14+ languages and 100+ currencies; and we have obtained licences and certifications that give players and operators complete reassurance.

It is the whole TaDa experience that players then buy into because they feel acknowledged and valued. Variety and diversity are important in a portfolio but as part of the whole offering.

The company has recently obtained a Swedish B2B licence. What does this mean to TaDa Gaming’s growth plans?

We are committed to our European expansion so we are delighted with our successful application to the Spelinspektionen – the Swedish Gambling Authority – which gave us our Swedish B2B licence.

This, alongside our existing Malta Gaming Authority (MGA) certification, enables us to provide ever more players with access to our exciting portfolio. Licencing enhances our credibility and allows us to secure new operator partnerships and so build a stronger player base.

The Swedish B2B licence also gives us a point of differentiation from many of our competitors. It has opened up the established Scandinavian markets – all of whom have expressed considerable interest in our offering – providing further opportunities for growth.

We are passionate about our business and our releases. Positioning ourselves in a mature and regulated market will give players and operators tangible trust in our products. Working with other reputable and well-known licencing and certification bodies is central to our growth plans. We also have other applications in hand and will be regularly announcing new approvals.

What are the main challenges the industry is facing currently and how do you approach them?

Increasing levels of regulation globally mean we will all need to adapt to these evolving laws, especially for ID and responsible gaming; data privacy; anti-money laundering and payment processing. Many of these processes will bring positive change but collaboration across the industry is essential to work with the authorities rather than to have regulation imposed top-down.

The age-old challenge, as always, is an overcrowded market. With significant variations in competitor quality, customer retention issues and churn, it is essential to ensure you deliver differentiation through unique releases, innovative features and experiential gaming.

Furthermore, building trust through always improving the user experience is how TaDa Gaming has continually developed its brand and portfolio over the last 30 years. There are always challenges and these are good for innovators!

What are TaDa Gaming main goals and challenges for the rest of the year?

We are still relatively new to the European igaming market so building our brand and getting the TaDa name known is both a challenge and a goal that we are relishing. We believe our releases are creating a stir for many operators and players by bringing a new way to play and win to the screens which has led to our successes so far this year.

To date, we have announced many new client signings including across Belgium, the Netherlands and Greece; we have launched our new Malta office; we have secured a new B2B licence for Sweden; and a minimum release of four new slots a month is guaranteed on our Roadmap.

The first half of the year has set the tone for the remainder: we still have several exhibitions we are attending to showcase our products; we are in discussion with a raft of new operators and our diverse and innovative portfolio is set only for growth. And we are ready to grow!

For more information, please contact marketing@tadagaming or visit tadagaming.com. To set a meeting for iGB L!VE, please email business@tadagaming