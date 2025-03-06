Play’n GO unveils its latest mythology-inspired slot: Medusa’s Madness

Medusa’s Madness weaves together rich storytelling and compelling mechanics, drawing on Greek mythology.

Press release.- Play’n GO invites players to prepare to face the legendary Gorgon in Medusa’s Madness, a mythology-infused slot where every cascade brings players closer to her petrifying power.

Step into the depths of Medusa’s lair, where a 5×5 cascading grid slot awaits those daring enough to confront the serpent-haired queen. Clusters of four or more symbols trigger wins, charging the mysterious portal to unlock powerful effects. With special wilds, symbol removals, and the chance to summon Medusa’s Mega Wild form, players must tread carefully if they hope to escape unscathed.

Medusa’s Madness weaves together rich storytelling and compelling mechanics, drawing on Greek mythology to create an atmosphere thick with tension and anticipation. The eerie ruins of her domain serve as the perfect backdrop, while symbols like winged sandals, gleaming helmets, and ominous serpents enhance the game’s immersive experience.

The portal stands at the heart of the gameplay, storing energy from cascades to trigger formidable effects such as Petrify, which obliterates entire rows or columns, and Gaze, which removes matching symbols. Reaching 42 symbol wins unlocks the Other World Free Round, where multiple Portal Effects unleash chaos on the grid. Those who dare to open every Eye Mark in this realm will summon Medusa’s colossal Mega Wild, delivering a finale worthy of legend.

Head of game retention at Play’n GO, George Olekszy, said: “Our mythology-inspired slots continue to resonate with players, and Medusa’s Madness takes that to another level. The cascading mechanics, Portal Effects, and the imposing presence of Medusa herself ensure that every round builds suspense and excitement. This is a game where strategy and myth collide in spectacular fashion.”

With its atmospheric visuals, layered features, and high-stakes gameplay, Medusa’s Madness challenges players to defy fate and claim legendary riches – if they can withstand the Gorgon’s gaze…