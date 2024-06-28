DATA.BET to present new features at iGB L!VE 2024

The company will focus on its latest product releases at the upcoming igaming event.

Press release.- DATA.BET has announced it will attend the exhibition scheduled for 16th-19th July at RAI Amsterdam.

iGB L!VE will gather industry enthusiasts for the last time at this venue. Next year, the exhibition will change its geography and the DATA.BET’s team will make its final appearance on the local stage, presenting its latest technical updates.

Company experts will focus on tech-advanced widgets designed to enhance bettors’ engagement. Due to these novelties, which will be supplied to clients as part of the Odds Feed, players can analyze the progress of esports events and develop betting strategies without leaving the event page.

According to the company, the new functionality will help extend users’ time on operators’ platforms, thereby increasing profits and retaining user attention.

Otto Bonning, head of sales at DATA.BET, notes: “Our team has done tremendous work to present the first-class product, as well as new widgets, to the visitors of iGB L!VE. This is the last year the exhibition will be held in Amsterdam, so we decided to prepare something special. Participating in this event is just the beginning of a remarkable journey, the first act of presenting our updates to clients. So, stay tuned!”

