Zoltán Guller named as CEO of Hungary’s state sports betting and lottery operator

Guller will be expected to modernise the state gambling operator’s offerings.

Hungary- The National Economy Ministry has named Zoltán Guller as the new chief executive of the country’s state-owned gambling and lottery monopoly Szerencsejáték Zrt. Guller succeeds Andrea Mager, who resigned last week to become a member of the Hungarian national bank, Magyar Nemzeti Bank.

Guller is currently chairman of the Hungarian Tourism Agency (MTÜ), a position he will retain. Until late last year, he was also CEO of the Digital Hungary Agency.

The reshuffle is part of Prime Minister Viktor Orbán‘s restructuring of government agencies and cabinet positions. Szerencsejáték Zrt has been moved from the remit of the National Concession Office to the National Economy Ministry, which is now helmed by Márton Nagy.

Nagy said: “The minister of national economy expects Zoltán Guller to ensure a 21st-century-level fulfilment of the gaming experience needs of the Hungarian population and to enhance customer experience and create social value through cost-effective management and continuous product and service development.”

Szerencsejáték Zrt was founded in 1991 and has exclusive rights over number draw games, land-based sports betting and prize draw tickets. It also has investments in four land-based casinos in Hungary. As head of the state gambling provider, Guller will be expected to modernise offerings. There’s still a chance that the government may launch a new tender for the state lottery concession.

In spring 2018, the Court of Justice of the European Union ruled that elements of the Hungarian system were contrary to European Union laws. Since January 2023, EEA companies have had the right to apply for a licence for online sports betting, but their remain concerns about compliance with EU laws. Horse race betting remains the preserve of Magyar Lóversenyfogadást-szervező Kft. Online casino games can only be offered by land-based casino operators.

Last year, The Hungarian Supervisory Authority for Regulatory Affairs (SZTFH) announced that it had blocked a number of gambling sites and affiliates that were operating without a local licence. The regulator said that 450 domains had been blocked for offering online casino, sport betting and cryptocurrency gambling.