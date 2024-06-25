SOFTSWISS announces its participation at iGB L!VE 2024

The design of the stand 12-F30 is inspired by the Red Light District.

Over 50 team representatives will attend the exhibition that will take place in Amsterdam on July 17th –18th.

Argentina.- SOFTSWISS has confirmed its presence at iGB L!VE which will be held in Amsterdam for the final time.

On July 17-18, iGB L!VE will unite game providers, operators, affiliates, and tech vendors for a vibrant live igaming event. With approximately 10,000 gaming and affiliate stakeholders and over 300 exhibitors and sponsors in attendance, the exhibition serves as a gathering point for the igaming community, facilitating a deeper understanding of the evolving industry landscape.

SOFTSWISS wishes to pay tribute to the city that hosted one of the industry’s most significant exhibitions for many years thus the design of the company’s stand 12-F30 at the event will be inspired by one of Amsterdam’s most famous sites – the Red Light District.

SOFTSWISS’ current and potential clients will be able to discover a wide range of the company’s solutions beyond enjoying the intriguing creative concept. This year, over 50 SOFTSWISS team representatives will attend iGB L!VE to demonstrate their recent product updates and new features.

Moreover, the company products form a comprehensive tech ecosystem for igaming businesses. Offering solutions for online gaming and betting, it allows its clients to start an entertainment business from scratch. To ensure a more successful project implementation in the competitive igaming market, an operator can leverage SOFTSWISS Managed Services as well as the innovative SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator and the SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator.

Max Trafimovich, chief commercial officer at SOFTSWISS, comments: “Participating in such events offers us a prime opportunity to engage in valuable live communication with our partners. iGB L!VE serves as an excellent platform to showcase our innovative solutions that are changing the igaming industry for the better. We eagerly anticipate iGB L!VE and warmly invite our friends, partners and prospective clients to visit the SOFTSWISS stand!”

The company invite clients and potential partners to book a meeting with SOFTSWISS representatives.