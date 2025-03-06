Booming Games launches Dynamite Trio

A brand new game has been added to Booming’s slot portfolio.

Press release.- Strike gold with Dynamite Trio from Booming Games, the explosive slot featuring a thrilling 3-pot feature. The company invites players to join the prospector on a deep mining adventure, where golden nuggets of fun and features are waiting to be uncovered. “Put on your hard hat and brace yourself for some of the most exciting bonuses and rewards yet!,” said the Booming Games team.

Dynamite Trio is a 3×5, 20-line slot packed with exciting features. At the core of the game is the 3-pot system, with three powerful dynamite Scatters: Boost, Expand, and Collect. These Scatters can combine in 7 different ways to trigger the Hold and Win feature, where the Hold and Win mechanics truly shine. Each mode adds a unique twist to the proven Hold and Win mechanics, and if the players are lucky, they will experience all three boosters at the same time.

Once Mega Bonus is activated, the grid clears, and 3 spins begin. Every time a value symbol lands, it locks in place, resetting your spins. The Boost Scatter increases the value of symbols on the grid, the Expand Scatter enlarges the reel to 6×5 for even more opportunities to win, and the Collect Scatter gathers all visible values to lock and secure the prizes.

With 7 possible combinations of features, each round brings fresh excitement and new chances for big rewards. Trigger the ultimate Mega Bonus with all 3 boosters active and cash in your gold-mining endeavors. Or go to the Bonus Buy section and try the mystery choice of features – or opt in for Mega Bonus purchase for the best chances of winning big.

“Ready to ignite your winning streak? Play Dynamite Trio today and experience the explosive power of the 3-pot mechanics and 7 bonuses combo!,” invites Booming Games.