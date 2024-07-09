Amusnet to shine again as golden sponsor of iGB L!VE 2024

iGBL!VE 2024 will be held from July 17 to 18 in Amsterdam.

Amusnet will be present for the fourth consecutive year as a Golden sponsor at iGB L!VE.

Press release.- Amusnet has announced its participation at iGB L!VE 2024 exhibition in Amsterdam from July 17 to 18.

The company’s fourth consecutive year participating in the prestigious event as a Golden sponsor reaffirms its dedication to bolstering the community and playing a pivotal role in shaping the gaming landscape in Europe.

Irina Rusimova, chief sales officer at Amusnet, said: “We deeply appreciate the significance of iGB L!VE as a platform for collaboration, networking, and unveiling cutting-edge technologies. We are inspired to showcase our latest offerings soon across Online and Live Casino verticals and share our vision for the continued development of Amusnet.

“Moreover, the team from our representative office in Eindhoven will be there to give more insights into the gaming landscape in Belgium and the Netherlands, offering perspectives on growth opportunities in the region. So, join us at booth 12-C20 to master gaming together!”

At the expo, visitors will see the variety of Amusnet’s Online Casino portfolio, which includes all-time classics like 20 Golden Coins, Diamond Plus, Shining Crown, and Cocktail Rush, and newly released slots such as Clover Islands, Orient Story Deluxe, and Stoichkov #8.

Stoichkov #8, 5-reel 40 fixed playlines video slot, is the result of Amusnet’s latest partnership with football legend Hristo Stoichkov. It brings together the worlds of gaming and football, celebrating the legacy of a true icon known for his dynamic playing style and intense competitive drive. Perfectly timed for the UEFA European Championship 2024, this unique slot offers broader audiences a unique and immersive experience by enhancing the excitement of one of football’s most anticipated events.

Orient Story Deluxe is another new addition to the company’s product portfolio. With its stunning graphics, captivating animations, and exciting features, it invites players to experience adventurous and thrilling gameplay. The Dynamic Reel Prizes offer plenty of winning opportunities, while the Buy Bonus and Secret Key engage players and bring more excitement during the base game.

In terms of Live Casino portfolio, together with the most popular live games Vegas Roulette 500x, Dynamic Roulette 120x, and Live European Roulette, the company will present the upcoming releases Baccarat and Dynamic Sic Bo, designed with Asian touch of elegance and a fast-paced gameplay.

iGB L!VE unites igaming operators, affiliates, technology vendors, and game providers in an engaging live setting to build robust, trust-based partnerships that propel business growth and ensure a competitive advantage.

It helps companies adapt to the evolving landscape by providing networking opportunities, presenting innovations, and sharing vital market insights, enabling igaming enterprises to excel in a fast-paced and competitive industry.

With 10,000 attendees expected, iGB Live promises to be a fantastic event to again showcase Amusnet’s freshest results, ideas and product developments.