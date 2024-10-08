G2E Las Vegas kicks off today: over 25,000 people gather to learn about the latest trends in gaming technology and products

The 23rd edition of G2E Las Vegas gets underway today, with more than 350 exhibitors and the presence of the leading figures in the gaming industry.

US.- The 23rd edition of Global Gaming Expo (G2E), known as the world’s premier gathering of commercial and tribal gaming professionals, kicks off today at 10 am (GMT-7) at The Venetian Expo.

This year, the event will run until Thursday, October 10, and will feature more than 350 exhibitors showcasing the latest gaming technologies and solutions from around the world.

In addition, more than 25,000 people from different countries and regions are expected to attend, giving the show even greater value as players from the industry’s major markets around the globe will converge in one place.

Some of the major companies attending include Alfastreet, Amusnet, BetConstruct, EGT, EGT Digital, Evolution, Fast Track, FBM, FBMDS, Gamesman, Kambi Group, Konami Gaming, Merkur Gaming, Ortiz Gaming, Play’n GO, Soft2Bet, TaDa Gaming, TCSJOHNHUXLEY y TransAct.

Korbi Carrison, G2E’s Event vice president at RX, said: “This year’s expo will feature the latest advancements in the gaming industry alongside value-driving innovations to the expo itself, once again making G2E 2024 the platform for the global gaming industry to convene, connect, and get business done.”

AGA senior vice president Maureen Beddis, added: “G2E will both reflect gaming’s continued momentum and be the catalyst for further industry growth.

“We eagerly anticipate hosting the global gaming community in Las Vegas this October, where we’ll spotlight the games, solutions, and ideas that will shape gaming’s future and make G2E the industry’s can’t-miss event of the year.”

G2E 2024 will have 12 program themes, including:

Advocacy/DEI

Future of gaming

Global gaming

igaming

Investments

Operational excellence

Payments

Regulation

Responsible gambling

Sports betting

Traditional gaming

Tribal gaming

The education schedule already got underway yesterday, with a keynote presentation titled “Casino Loyalty 2.0: Create Lifelong Patrons” in which Julia Carcamo, president & chief brand strategist, J Carcamo & Associates; Chris Province, president, Player Performance Group; and Adam Borden, VP digital marketing, Live! Casino & Hotel, dove into customer relationships and shared insights on how to infuse personalisation, create compelling brand stories, and build a community atmosphere for patrons. There were also sessions and talks, in different booths, on responsible online gaming, opportunities in tribal gaming, the future of the industry, women entrepreneurs and investors pioneering innovation and sports betting.

G2E’s 2024 education program will continue over the next two days with talks about the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) across several industries like healthcare, finance, manufacturing, and gaming, the transition to cashless payments in casinos, ilottery, the negative impact of the illegal gambling market, an in-depth overview of the igaming market across the U.S. and how affiliate marketing impacts states that have both igaming and sports betting and those that don’t, etc.

There will also be ‘The Lab’, an area that will serve as a hub on the expo floor for thought leadership and networking opportunities and will be open to all G2E attendees. A G2E Networking Lounge will also feature opportunities for the G2E community to convene and connect.

The exhibits continue until Thursday and Focus Gaming News will be at the event catching up with major players across various sectors of gaming.