Andy Huang, TaDa: “We are looking forward to making new connections and enhancing our reputation, especially in the US”

TaDa Gaming’s CEO shares his expectations ahead of G2E Las Vegas in an exclusive interview with Focus Gaming News.

Exclusive interview.- TaDa Gaming will showcase its portfolio of over 150 slots and Fishing-Shooting games at G2E Las Vegas, focusing on strengthening its presence in the U.S. market. In an exclusive interview with Focus Gaming News, Andy Huang, TaDa Gaming’s CEO, reveals how the company is preparing for the event, and explains why G2E offers a prime opportunity to connect, learn, and share innovations in gaming.

What are TaDa Gaming’s expectations ahead of G2E Las Vegas?

We are looking forward to making new connections and enhancing our reputation, especially in the US. This is an important growth market for us and one which we are actively targeting. The legalisation of igaming in six states now, alongside the rise in awareness and enjoyment of social gaming – which we are experienced and successful in delivering – means TaDa is ideally placed to bring its high-quality portfolio of 150+ slots, Fishing-Shooting games, gamification tools and deep experience in Asia, Europe and newly regulated markets in Latin America to key operators in the USA.

G2E is known for introducing and highlighting industry trends, so we are also looking to learn and absorb from our peers and colleagues. We will be revealing our new roadmap, and in-game engagement tools and offering a fantastic competition for our TriLuck series at Stand 5226. Meetings can be set by emailing [email protected] but we welcome everyone to join us for some TaDa hospitality.

What products are you planning to exhibit at the show?

Across Asian markets, we are known as the No. 1 provider of Fishing-Shooting games and we are working to extend this reputation globally. For those not familiar with the concept, they are immersive Arcade games with no reels or paylines that offer a mix of high-impact graphics – usually but not always fishing/sea world related – and players buy and win a range of armoury to shoot moving targets for rewards and prizes. They are very exciting, perfect for mobile play and appeal to both serious and casual players.

TaDa’s Fishing-Shooting games, including Fortune King Jackpot, Crazy Hunter 2 Mega Fishing and Jackpot Fishing have already created enormous engagement with our new players and clients and we are working to spread the word further. These releases offer great opportunities for social gaming with their multiplayer capabilities and so are drivers of engagement in tournaments and promotions. Naturally, our recently released TriLuck series of games – 3 Coins Treasure, 3 Lucky Piggy and 3 Pot Dragons – are still important generators of engagement and retention. Since release, all three games have significantly outperformed their KPIs.

With Daily Active Users of nearly 300K playing 230 rounds per session on average, we have seen bets per round consistently rising across all three releases. Our new suite of player enhancement tools will also be showcased. GiftCode, a one-click, flexible reward code can be applied to any of our games and has already made a significant impact. Through streamers and KOLs, we launched 500,000 GiftCode links in Brazil with a redemption rate of 95/99 per cent. New player sign-up rose to 30,000+ per month with a next-day retention rate of around 80-90 per cent; so we are anticipating considerable interest in this development.

How important is it to have a large and diverse catalogue to attract a greater number of players? Does this help to attract players with different interests and preferences?

Our portfolio offers a wide range of themes and narratives. In addition, our Fishing-Shooting Arcade games give us an edge in diversity. These releases are popular in Asia but still growing in Europe and Latin America. They are easy to learn but simultaneously allow players to improve their gaming skills with each play.

As they also offer progression, challenges and in-game rewards, this appeals to a completely new demographic of younger players, switching over from video to igaming and so ensuring a diverse player base with a very different approach to gaming, different values, disposable income levels and so forth.

Catering to this market is essential for growth and GGR levels. Additionally, Fishing- Shooting games are encouraging churned players to return to discover true novelty; so yes, diversity is key in attracting the widest range audience possible.

What are the main trends observed among players currently?

Gamification is a key trend and only getting bigger. Many of our players are digital natives who have crossed over from video gaming to igaming. Their expectations and demands are for more sophisticated challenges and levels, for in-game rewards and purchases; so we build these elements into our games to act as learning engines for players, improving their play and experience every time.

Mobile-first design has been an important trend for a few years and, as we Access new and developing markets this will only increase. Ensuring we understand the thinking and the usage so we maximise the screen real estate and correctly locate controls for example is essential. However, we also need to ensure cross-platform play is balanced as this is still an important driver of engagement. Finally customisation and personalisation.

Reading the data to enhance our understanding with the help of AI tools means we have access to key information. Companies like us who use this to deliver effective personalisation will be the winners. Players have an incredible amount of choice as to whose games they will play. They want to be valued and appreciated for this commitment and personalisation is the key.

What are the new markets in which the company is looking to expand?

In addition to our active management in LatAm, we are also growing our presence across Europe: we are going live in Italy shortly and Greece is a big opportunity for us now we have our Hellenic Gaming Commission licence. Romania and the UK are on our radar and we expect to receive our gaming licences from both countries within a few months.

The USA is also a very exciting opportunity for us, especially for our Fishing-Shooting games. Research shows that while Sportsbook is currently the main vertical, online iGaming is growing exponentially. It is now legal in six separate states while sports betting is legal in 26 states.

We believe that these 26 states will enable and legalise iGaming over the next few years. Content providers who understand developing regulated markets will be very popular choices for US operators. Our experience globally and our knowledge of regulations and safe gaming practices alongside our social gaming offering will help us to raise our profile.

What objectives does the company have for the rest of the year?

We are launching an initiative to promote our Fishing-Shooting games, to educate players and to provide tips and strategies for success. We also currently have several new releases in production. Building our brand and creating sustained awareness of what TaDa Gaming is bringing to the industry is a key objective, especially within the US market. We have been very active in signing new partnerships globally and we will not be slowing down on this any time soon.