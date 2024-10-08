Evolution to showcase online casino products at G2E Las Vegas 2024

Evolution will showcase its extensive portfolio from all eight brands within the Evolution Group.

Press release.- Evolution has announced its return to the Global Gaming Expo (G2E) in Las Vegas where it will showcase its extensive portfolio of live dealer casino games, game shows, RNG titles, and slots on stand #4430 from all eight brands within the Evolution Group: Evolution, NetEnt, Red Tiger, Ezugi, Big Time Gaming, Nolimit City, DigiWheel, and Livespins.

Building on Evolution’s tradition of innovation, the stand will highlight several new global titles and soon-to-be-released games for North America.

Among these, Lightning Storm, which was first introduced as the headliner at ICE 2024 London and officially launched in July, is the Group’s “biggest most epic Lightning game yet” in the multi award-winning Lightning family of games and features a money wheel using DigiWheel-patented technology.

Crazy Balls, another exciting global release, is an innovative live game show that blends bingo-style gameplay with Crazy Time’s four Bonus games.

Soon to be launched in North America, the highly anticipated Red Door Roulette will take centre stage. This live roulette game combines the popular award-winning Lightning Roulette concept with the experience of Crazy Time’s most exciting bonus game. Additionally, there will be a US specific release of the globally popular, Stock Market, where players can immerse themselves in the world of stock trading and predict stock values in the game’s virtual financial market.

Also to come globally is NetEnt’s Starburst Galaxy, a sequel to the beloved classic slot game Starburst, as well as other new titles from the Group’s other slot brands – Red Tiger, Big Time Gaming, Nolimit City.

Jacob Claesson, chief executive officer Evolution North America, said “We’re thrilled to be back at G2E for a third year, showcasing some of our most innovative and exciting games yet. We’ve come a long way since last year, having launched three separate Crazy Time builds across five different markets just in the US alone, and we’re excited to continue that momentum with the US release of Red Door Roulette and Stock Market, and the recent launch of the global hit Lightning Storm. We truly have something for everyone and can’t wait to meet with our customers and partners to show how hard we’ve been working to deliver the best possible gaming experiences for them and their players.”

Visit Evolution at stand #4430 to meet with their commercial, marketing and product teams, or contact them to schedule a meeting or enquire further.