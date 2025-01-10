SOFTSWISS and Kantar survey review: What operators look for in casino platforms and game hubs

The survey revealed an overall satisfaction index of 7.4 out of 10 for the SOFTSWISS Casino Platform.

SOFTSWISS reveals key takeaways from a recent customer survey conducted by Kantar. The findings highlight the essential features operators prioritise when selecting casino platform software and game hubs.

Press release.- Lately, SOFTSWISS has shared the needs and expectations of igaming operators when choosing a software supplier, revealed during a customer survey conducted in November 2024 by Kantar, the world’s leading analytics agency. Digging deeper into the survey results, SOFTSWISS shares specific characteristics vital for particular products.

Importance of game performance for game hubs

Operators have specific requirements for game hubs. The top 5 most important of them are:

Uninterrupted game performance

Timely response, and fast resolution of technical issues

Regular expansion of game offerings and providers

Integration support and ongoing assistance

A broad portfolio of providers and games

The characteristics above are vital for around 90 per cent of igaming operators participating in the customer survey. The rankings within the top five have shifted, with some traits gaining greater importance among respondents compared to the 2023 survey. For example, now, a broad portfolio of providers and games is essential for 89 per cent of respondents, while only 73 per cent pointed it out in 2023.

A fairly high level of satisfaction with the vital characteristics resulted in an overall satisfaction score of 8.1 out of 10 for the SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator. Half of the respondents rated the product 10 or 9. The satisfaction with the customer support service was even higher – 8.4 out of 10. Over half of the respondents indicated that they would recommend the SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator.

Casino platform flexibility in focus

According to the iGaming operators, the top 5 vital characteristics of casino platform software are:

Flexibility of back office settings

Casino infrastructure monitoring and fault tolerance

Marketing and statistical reports

Flexible CRM configuration system

Support of various payment systems

More than 80 per cent of respondents consider all the parameters above crucial, highlighting the importance of flexibility, customisation, and variety. A customised approach is generally important for casino platform providers and a broader audience. It is essential for payment systems, affiliate marketing, gamification, and other aspects of igaming and entertainment.

igaming operators highly evaluated the strong characteristics of SOFTSWISS, such as its 24/7 availability and functionality, the ability to create new opportunities for business revenue growth, efficiency and transparency in the process of resolving technical issues, and flexible approach to collaboration terms.

The survey revealed an overall satisfaction index of 7.4 out of 10 for the SOFTSWISS Casino Platform. At the same time, the overall satisfaction with the customer support services was higher – 7.8 out of 10, marking an increase of 0.5 points compared to the 2022 survey results.

Vitali Matsukevich, chief operating officer at SOFTSWISS, summarises: “Creating outstanding products begins with a deep understanding of clients’ needs. The survey highlights the growing demand for flexibility and innovation in igaming solutions. Operators prioritise comprehensive platforms that support seamless operations, offer robust customisation, and drive business growth. With its focus on top-notch solutions and a collaborative approach, SOFTSWISS solidifies its role as a trusted partner, empowering operators to navigate and excel in the highly competitive industry.”