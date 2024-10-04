BetConstruct to showcase latest innovations at G2E Las Vegas 2024 

The company will unveil its latest solutions at The Venetian Expo, from October 7-10.

Press release.- BetConstruct is gearing up for one of the year’s most anticipated events – the Global Gaming Expo (G2E) in Las Vegas, the heart of gaming itself. From October 7-10, the BetConstruct team will be at The Venetian Expo, ready to unveil its latest innovations and solutions.

G2E is one of the flagship events for the global gaming industry, serving as a hub of innovation, networking, and opportunity. With industry professionals from all over the world gathering under one roof, G2E creates the perfect platform for businesses to showcase their latest products, forge new partnerships, and exchange ideas that drive growth.

This year, BetConstruct will be exhibiting at Stand 5230, showcasing a dynamic range of products designed to meet the ever-evolving needs of operators and players alike. The company stated that among the highlights is The Last Battle, a newly launched loyalty system that demonstrates BetConstruct’s ongoing commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation. This novel solution promises to offer operators more ways to engage and reward their player base, ultimately driving retention and loyalty.

In addition to The Last Battle, BetConstruct will be showcasing its Sportsbook and Casino Suite, each a comprehensive package in its own right that delivers a seamless betting and gaming experience across various platforms.

Another product that BetConstruct is bringing to G2E is DECA, its revolutionary decentralised casino platform. DECA represents the future of gaming, leveraging blockchain technology to offer players and operators a more secure, transparent, and decentralised experience.

Also on display will be Umbrella, BetConstruct’s AI-powered risk management solution designed to help operators streamline their operations, minimise risks, and make more data-driven decisions.

“With over two decades of experience in leading the igaming industry, BetConstruct has consistently demonstrated its ability to stay ahead of the curve by anticipating trends and delivering solutions that address the needs of a rapidly changing market. The company is eager to share its latest advancements at G2E 2024, further solidifying its role as a trailblazer in gaming technology,” the firm said.

The BetConstruct team looks forward to connecting with delegates, partners, and industry professionals. Attendees are encouraged to visit Stand 5230 to experience first-hand the innovative products that BetConstruct has to offer and explore how these solutions can drive success in regulated markets worldwide.