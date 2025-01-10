Weekend Conversation Corner – January, 10

Welcome to the most recent installment of our Focus Gaming News Weekend Conversation Corner, where we provide a brief overview of the week’s top headlines that have captured global interest. As we break down the whirlwind of events into a clear and focused summary, we will discuss the key stories that have shaped the narrative, impacted policies, and sparked conversations. Join us as we cut through the noise and offer a condensed review of the week’s important developments, keeping you informed on what truly matters in today’s fast-changing world.

Stay informed, stay inspired, and keep gaming on. Have a fantastic weekend ahead!

Fernando Saffores – Founder and CEO at Focus Gaming News

The Department of Trust (DoT) report reveals that gambling accounts for 10.69% of the average UK consumer’s monthly leisure spend. Data from 304,022 individuals shows that gambling is just one part of a diverse range of activities for most bettors, including media subscriptions and food delivery. The average gambler spends £390 on leisure activities, with gambling ranking fifth in their priorities. High-value gamblers allocate 42.15% of their leisure budget to gambling, spending an average of £191 per month. Despite industry data suggesting increasing gambling expenditure, the report highlights that gambling does not displace other forms of entertainment or contribute to a “stay-at-home” lifestyle for most consumers.

Poland, as the current EU presidency, is advocating for a collaborative effort to combat unlicensed gambling in the EU. The proposal includes the formation of a working group with experts from member states to exchange knowledge and implement measures to address the issue. Poland specifically highlights the use of artificial intelligence technologies to target unlicensed gambling websites. This initiative aims to strengthen regulatory enforcement and crack down on offshore gambling operators who evade national regulations. The proposal builds upon existing Memoranda of Understanding between national regulators and reflects a growing trend within the EU to take more aggressive action against unregulated gambling activities.

Kenneth Alexander, former CEO of GVC Holdings, is suing the UK Gambling Commission for leaking confidential information during his attempted takeover of 888 Holdings. The leak, related to a historical bribery investigation involving GVC, resulted in financial and reputational damage. The UKGC’s public disclosure of the ongoing case led to a review of 888’s operating license. Alexander and Lee Feldman, former GVC chairman, claim the UKGC breached privacy rights and confidentiality agreements by revealing sensitive details without allowing them to defend themselves. The disclosure in a UKGC press release and regulatory filing caused distress and harm to their professional reputations.

President Santiago Peña has signed Law 7.438 in Paraguay, legalizing gambling and amending existing laws to establish a Legal Regime for the Exploitation of Games of Luck or Chance. The National Gambling Commission (Conajzar) now falls under the National Directorate of Tax Revenue (DNIT), aiming to de-monopolize the gambling sector. The new regulations provide Conajzar with expanded resources to combat illegal gambling, including 800 inspectors and enhanced control functions. The bill also opens up the gambling market by removing monopolies, allowing unlimited licenses for sports betting, and introducing new competition in lottery and sports betting sectors. It also proposes regulations for online gambling to keep up with technological advancements. These measures aim to modernize, increase transparency, and efficiency in the use of public resources in Paraguay’s gambling industry.

The Commission for Regulation of Gambling and Lotteries in Ukraine has been dissolved following the signing of Law No. 9256-d by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. A new regulatory body will be established by April to oversee gambling and lottery activities in accordance with Ukraine’s laws. The decision to dissolve KRAIL is part of a larger government effort to streamline state bodies and improve regulatory efficiency. KRAIL, established in 2020, faced criticisms for inefficiencies and controversies, leading to its dissolution. Operators and stakeholders in Ukraine’s gambling market are now awaiting details of the new regulatory framework.