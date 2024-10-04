EGT Digital aims to make a long-lasting impression at G2E Las Vegas 2024

The company will showcase its latest developments on booths 2452 and 3352, at G2E Las Vegas 2024, October 8-10.

Press release.- EGT Digital will present its impressive igaming portfolio at this year’s G2E Las Vegas show. Along with Euro Games Technology, the company will demonstrate its latest developments and top-performing products on booths 2452 and 3352.

Visitors will be able to get acquainted with the 4 jackpot bestsellers Bell Link, High Cash, Clover Chance and Single Progressive Jackpot, including more than 100 titles on different themes. Among them the latest slot in EGT Digital’s portfolio Senor Muerto will stand out. Inspired by Dia de los Muertos, the latest addition to Clover Chance will take players to a world of mystery and vibrant festivities, where the Toppling reels with Multiplier feature will add even more thrill to the game.

EGT Digital’s in-house developed “all-in-one” betting platform X-Nave will be on display as well to demonstrate how it could help operators build and maintain a successful business online. Its 4 main modules: CRM Engine, Sport Product, Gaming Aggregator, and Payment Gateway, can be part of the complete solution or function independently, as they allow integration with solutions of third-party developers.

X-Nave’s CRM Engine will show numerous new competition opportunities, including different games and tournaments, which will enrich even further the betting sites’ capabilities to offer more attractive gaming options to its customers. The operators also will be able to make more detailed player segmentation and will have at their disposal an AI/ML chatbot and a new AI/ML module, which will make a selection of casino games based on visitors’ behaviour.

See also: EGT Digital awarded “Best Game Soundtrack 2024” at the SiGMA Awards East Europe

The main highlight of EGT Digital’s Sport Product for the show will be the new Customisable tournament page, which aims to enhance user engagement and simplify navigation. Thanks to it players will be able to access relevant information and place bets very easily. The page is divided into different tabs: Lobby, Matches, Boosted, Outrights, Bet Feed, Teams, Groups, Brackets, Promotions, and Quiz. This way players will enjoy a more personalised and engaging betting experience.

The Gaming Aggregator will show its extensive portfolio, currently consisting of more than 12,000 titles, including slots, live games, table games, bingo, lottery, Poker, TV games, and skill-based games from over 110 popular providers. Operators will be able to learn more about the newly added leaderboard widget as well.

X-Nave’s Payment Gateway will present its wide range of payment methods, which includes Open Banking. The guests will also have the chance to become familiar with the Quick Deposit feature – a small Cashier that can be opened directly from the casino games, i.e. the players don’t have to leave the game in order to take advantage of it.

Tsvetomira Drumeva, head of sales at EGT Digital, commented: “We are excited to participate in G2E Las Vegas for another year in a row. We have prepared properly for the event and will welcome our guests with an attractive selection of products that I am confident will arouse great interest among them. We are looking forward to meet our current and potential new clients on October 8-10.”

