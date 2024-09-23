Athanasios Isaakidis, Merkur Gaming: “One of the biggest issues when comparing online versus land-based operations is regulation”

Athanasios “Sakis” Isaakidis, Chief Executive International at Merkur Gaming, gives details about Merkur Gaming’s presentation at G2E Las Vegas and delves into the current state of the land-based sector.

Exclusive interview.- Merkur Gaming has recently confirmed it will attend G2E Las Vegas. From October 8 to 10, 2024, the company will present its portfolio at booth 3353 and 3650 in “The Venetian.”

To find out more about Merkur Gaming’s presentation at what is considered the world’s largest gaming trade show, Focus Gaming News spoke to Athanasios “Sakis” Isaakidis, chief executive international, who gave details about the company’s expectations ahead of the event, the importance of the LatAm market to them and Merkur Gaming’s goals for the rest of the year.

Merkur is heading to G2E Las Vegas. What are your plans for this event?

We have expanded our presence at the G2E trade show, as for the first time, alongside Merkur Gaming, Merkur eSolutions, and GeWeTe, our strategic partners Spintec and Gaming Arts will also be featured at our booth. Additionally, we have redesigned our booth to warmly welcome our visitors to linger, admire our products, and engage in meaningful conversations in an even more comfortable atmosphere. On the product side, we will showcase an exciting and diverse portfolio, which is sure to resonate with our customers.

The company will be showcasing some of its latest content creations such as Link Wave and the new multigame package Merkur Prime. What can you tell us about these products?

Our products are tailor-made, can be fully configured to meet specific customer requirements, and are thus capable of optimally addressing the global needs of our clients. Once again, we have emerged stronger from the continuous process of product optimisation, and with the completion of test installations, we can look confidently to the future with our portfolio.

What place will Merkur’s subsidiaries Bede Gaming and edict egaming have at G2E Las Vegas?

Bede Gaming and edict egaming are exhibiting under the umbrella of Merkur eSolutions and can be found this year in a highly prominent place. While Merkur Gaming, GeWeTe, Spintec, and Gaming Arts will be presenting their product portfolios in the familiar booth area, Merkur eSolutions, together with Bede and edict, will be showcasing in the newly acquired space, which features not only a product presentation area but also meeting rooms and its own lounge area.

One of Merkur’s objectives for the 2024 edition of G2E Las Vegas is to strengthen its presence in the Latin American market. What role does this market play in the company’s global strategy? What progress have you made so far in the region?

The Latin American market continues to play a decisive and key role for us, both now and in the future. Latin America is crucial for our growth as well as our product development, as we encounter a highly competitive landscape of offerings there, driving us into a continuous process of optimization. Latin America serves as a source of inspiration, motivation, and economic success for us.

“The Latin American market continues to play a decisive and key role for us, both now and in the future.”

What differences do you find between Latin American and European players?

The differences between European and Latin American players are more related to how they spend their leisure time. In Europe, we predominantly see a male clientele that prefers more volatile games. In Latin America, however, there is a balanced mix of men and women who view gambling as a form of entertainment and seek an appealing environment for it. There is no formula to geographically group players. It is the responsibility of our development teams and product management to identify these differences, ensuring our products always meet customer expectations and market trends.

What is your analysis of the land-based sector in the current scenario where online gaming has grown exponentially with new technologies and the use of mobile devices?

One of the biggest issues when comparing online versus land-based operations is regulation. While regulation is disproportionately stringent in the land-based sector, the online sector can sometimes circumvent regulations and national boundaries. This results in competitive distortions and varying starting conditions in measuring success.

Technology is key, and it is up to us in the land-based industry to develop compelling omni-channel solutions for players and markets. Long-term success lies in creating forward-looking technological solutions that can address diverse preferences, age groups, and leisure activities.

What goals do you still aim to achieve in 2024?

2024 is more or less complete. The year has been a tremendous success for us so far, and we are extremely optimistic about the remaining months. However, we are already mentally preparing for 2025, as after G2E comes ICE. We are all eager to see how the new location in Barcelona and the upcoming business year will unfold.