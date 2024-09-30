TCSJOHNHUXLEY to unveil new products at G2E Las Vegas 2024 

G2E Las Vegas will take place from October 8 to 10, at The Venetian Expo.

The company said attendees can expect to see “a wide range of new offerings from TCSJOHNHUXLEY, designed to meet the evolving needs of the gaming market.”

Press release.- TCSJOHNHUXLEY has announced its participation in the Global Gaming Expo (G2E) Las Vegas 2024. Taking place October 8-10, at The Venetian Expo the company will showcase its latest product innovations at this highly anticipated industry event on Booth #3259.

Attendees of G2E can expect to see a wide range of new offerings from TCSJOHNHUXLEY, designed to meet the evolving needs of the gaming market. From cutting-edge technology to innovative design, the company’s new products will set new standards for performance, efficiency, and player experience.

These new developments include the next generation in chip handling technology and significant updates to the Qorex Electronic Gaming range. Additionally, TCSJOHNHUXLEY will unveil its new automated Roulette wheel and an industry-first progressive jackpot for Electronic Gaming Terminals, promising to redefine performance and excitement across the gaming floor.

As a trusted partner to casinos worldwide, TCSJOHNHUXLEY offers a comprehensive portfolio of live gaming solutions, including Roulette Wheels, Chippers, Money Wheels, Gaming Tables and Layouts, and Winning Number Displays.

With a rich history of manufacturing excellence, TCSJOHNHUXLEY is dedicated to delivering products that exceed industry standards. The company’s commitment to quality, reliability, and innovation has earned it a reputation as a trusted partner to land-based and online operators across the globe.

Phil Lee, chief financial officer & managing director Americas commented, “We are excited to unveil our latest innovations at G2E. Our commitment to providing the highest quality gaming solutions remains unwavering, and we believe these new products will exceed the expectations of our customers and partners.”

To learn more about TCSJOHNHUXLEY and its upcoming product launches, please visit tcsjohnhxuley.com and be sure to visit Booth #3259 where the TCSJOHNHUXLEY Americas team look forward to welcoming you.