Eduardo Aching, Konami: “Our team is focused heavily on content and continually releasing new game options”

Exclusive interview.- In an exclusive interview with Focus Gaming News, Eduardo Aching, vice president of International Gaming Operations at Konami Gaming, shared how the company is preparing for the upcoming G2E Las Vegas. The event will occur from October 8 to 10, at The Venetian Expo.

Aching provided insights on its expectations for the show, the developments the company will exhibit, the most popular gaming features, and the plans for the next months.

How is Konami Gaming preparing for G2E Las Vegas and what do you expect from the expo?

In advance of G2E Las Vegas, a good number of customers enjoy connecting with Konami through Pre-G2E meetings. For those casinos that are interested, these meetings provide an opportunity to talk about their business needs and goals more deeply in a relaxed setting, while also providing an advanced look at this year’s product highlights.

And even for those customers who don’t participate in Pre-G2E meetings, we are connecting through all modes of communication to discuss any plans they may have around the G2E event and how Konami can be included. As a result, we’re expecting a very busy schedule at G2E 2024, as we host a variety of casino customers from across the globe.

What developments will visitors find at your booth?

Konami’s G2E 2024 display includes three key areas: igaming, SYNKROS casino systems, and traditional land-based gaming, including Class III, Class II, VLT, and historical horse racing. Guests will encounter new developments across all these areas. In igaming, Konami continues to expand its popular slot content online, with record titles for omnichannel distribution including K-Pow! Pig, Dragon’s Law Fortune, and many more.

In the SYNKROS area, we’re celebrating the G2E debut of an all-in-one, digital drink ordering system called SYNKROS Drink System, along with high-demand innovations spanning facial recognition, artificial intelligence, mobile technology, system-delivered jackpot progressives, and anti-money laundering compliance. And in the traditional land-based gaming sector, Konami is showcasing its most creative DIMENSION content to date.

According to your experience, what new gaming features are players looking for in slots? What topics are the most valued?

Metamorphic pots, credit prize events, re-spin opportunities, and triple bonus mechanics are among the features that today’s casino players especially enjoy. And all of these latest popular features will be present inside the Konami G2E booth.

Konami Gaming has recently launched its slots on Caesars Digital’s online casino platforms in West Virginia and New Jersey. What other expansion plans does the company have in the region?

Konami online slots have since been added to four additional online casino sites in the United States, and two abroad in Argentina. To help drive ongoing success for the casinos we serve, and to promote future expansion, our team is focused heavily on content and continually releasing new game options for players.

What other gaming events are you planning to attend this year?

Our next big event is the inaugural ICE Barcelona, in January 2025. Konami will be represented both in the igaming area of the convention, as well as the traditional land-based area.

What are your plans for the last part of 2024?

Several Konami products are demonstrating exceptional performance success for operators, including Dragon’s Law Fortune, Lucky Honeycomb Fortune, and Fortune Mint Trinity, to name a few. We’re focused on maximizing these results for our global casino customers on the gaming floor, as well as online with omnichannel benefits.