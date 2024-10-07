FBMDS and FBM Foundation host solidarity initiative at G2E Las Vegas 2024

The initiative invites attendees to show off their soccer skills in a simple but meaningful way.

A solidarity initiative linked to the Ronaldinho Crash game by FBMDS will be hosted at the expo from October 8 to 10.

Press release.- FBM Digital Systems (FBMDS) and FBM Foundation have joined forces to host a special solidarity initiative linked to the Ronaldinho Crash game by FBMDS at this year’s Global Gaming Expo (G2E) in Las Vegas. From October 8 to 10, visitors to booth 2848 will have the opportunity to participate in a Keepy-Uppy Challenge, designed to give back to communities in need while promoting the spirit of solidarity.

The initiative invites attendees to show off their soccer skills in a simple but meaningful way: for every successful keepy-uppy (juggle) a participant completes on the newest Ronaldinho Crash game, the FBM Foundation will donate $1 to support vulnerable communities around the world. These donations are going to be made to individuals affected by natural disasters, children in need of educational resources and other vulnerable groups.

This is FBM Foundation’s first-ever participation at an international casino gaming trade show and the choice of G2E Las Vegas to make its debut was not random. “Choosing a stage like the Global Gaming Expo was the right move to showcase the Group’s will to make a difference in the world, sharing its solidarity footprint with a broader, diverse audience of casino gaming enthusiasts, casino operators, players, and industry professionals,” the firm stated.

Renato Almeida, director of FBM Group, said: “We believe in the power of coming together for a greater purpose. This initiative not only highlights the team-building spirit that defines FBMDS, but it also allows us to showcase the work of the FBM Foundation and our commitment to making a positive impact on the world with the help of G2E Las Vegas.”

FBM Foundation has long been dedicated to supporting causes that promote education, community development, and relief efforts for those impacted by crises in the Philippines, Brazil, and beyond.

FBM Foundation’s representative, Vítor Francisco, added: “Through this keepy-uppy challenge, FBMDS and FBM Foundation aim to inspire action and demonstrate how collective efforts—whether on the field or off—can make a real difference in the lives of those who need it most.”

The Ronaldinho Crash game is one of FBMDS’ latest product releases, featuring the global football legend Ronaldinho Gaúcho on a thrilling keepy-uppy crash gaming experience. The game, which was officially launched during the American Cup and will be available to try at the fair, is already winning over crowds in multiple countries around the globe.

In addition to Ronaldinho Crash, visitors to G2E Las Vegas 2024 will be able to experience for the first time the new Infinity Series video bingo line and the new Sapphire Fever bingo, the new Safe Blaster slot game, as well as the popular Champion Tales crash game, the famous Top+Plus table games collection and much more.

The company invites attendees at G2E Las Vegas 2024 to stop by booth 2848, take part in the challenge, and help support the initiative between FBMDS and FBM Foundation. “Whether you’re an expert juggler or simply want to get involved, every attempt counts towards the greater goal of raising funds for global causes,” the company concluded.