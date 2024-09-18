Martin Collins, Soft2Bet: “UX is at the heart of all our products”

Martin Collins, Chief Business Development Officer at Soft2Bet, granted an exclusive interview to Focus Gaming News in which he spoke about the company’s presentation at SBC Summit.

Exclusive interview.- Martin Collins, chief business development officer at Soft2Bet, spoke with Focus Gaming News about how the company is preparing for SBC Summit. He shared Soft2Bet’s expectations, its participation in the exhibition, and the objectives for the rest of the year.

SBC Summit will take place from September 24 to September 26, in Lisbon and is expected to have over 600 exhibitors and more than 25,000 industry professionals in attendance.

How is Soft2Bet preparing for the SBC Summit? What expectations does the company have about the expo in Lisbon?

The SBC Summit in Lisbon is one of the most anticipated shows of the year. The fact that it is in Lisbon for the first time is also hugely exciting and the majority of the industry is going to be in attendance, so I am sure it will be a compelling and engaging show. In true Soft2Bet style, we have prepared a stand that will engage with and attract delegates as it will provide interactive content for all visitors.

In terms of expectations, our schedule is packed with meetings, workshops, panels, and debates that once again place Soft2Bet at the heart of the industry’s discussions and trends.

Tell us more about your workshop on MEGA, Soft2Bet’s revolutionary gamification solution that increases engagement and revenues for your partners.

MEGA stands for Motivational Engineering Gaming Application and is the market-leading gamification solution for iGaming companies wanting to harness the power of personalisation and customisation mechanics that have been so successful for casual and social gaming companies.

The workshop will show how implementing these functionalities within casino or sports betting provides a unique user experience that drives up engagement, loyalty, lifetime values and revenues for operators. Registrations are open to all delegates until 20 September.

Will you be taking part in panel discussions or moderating debates on key business trends in iGaming?

Soft2Bet is always keen to contribute to debate and our General Counsel David Yatom Hay and I will be taking part in discussion panels and moderating debates to promote best practices, advocate for education and the exchange of ideas between all stakeholders.

On 25 September at 3.30 pm, David will take part in a panel that will explore how operators can find the balance between having to navigate complex regulatory landscapes and driving commercial growth, which is a key issue for the industry.

For my part, I look forward to moderating a panel on the talent, tech and trends iGaming companies should look out for in the next decade on 24 September at 12.45 pm.

How do powerful turnkey solutions help improve the iGaming user experience and why is it so important?

Indeed, powerful turnkey solutions are key in delivering the best possible user experience (UX) or interface (UI). This is a key focus for Soft2Bet as UX is at the heart of all our products because when you deliver a strong UX you maximise the potential for customer engagement, retention and increased level of play. Ultimately, all these features drive value and revenues for our operators.

In addition, the B2C knowledge we have acquired by operating our own brands, some of which are Betinia, Yoyocasino, Campobet, Quickcasino and Don.ro, means we fully understand the pain points and challenges our operators might face. We can therefore address them with the most appropriate tools and products and we combine these with a focus on building and providing the most compelling experience for players. This combination means we drive market-leading conversion and acquisition rates and optimise our partners’ marketing spend as they drive their ROI.

What are your objectives for the second part of the year?

We have a new major partnership that we will soon be announcing and the US will be a strong focus for us as we prepare to launch in New Jersey in Q1 2025 thanks to a recently signed market access agreement with Caesars Entertainment.

We will also be taking part in G2E Las Vegas and will be marking our presence at the event with more MEGA workshops and meetings with US stakeholders.

We are also very much looking forward to developing our activities in Latin America in the highly promising Mexican market, where we have been approved for certification.