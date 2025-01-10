Uplatform´s countdown to ICE 2025

Visitors to Uplatform’s stand can look forward to an exciting lineup of events.

The company is gearing up for the exhibition.

Press release.- Uplatform is preparing to make a major impact at ICE Barcelona 2025. From January 20 to 22, stand 4B34 will be the ultimate destination for profit-driven solutions that can elevate any igaming brand to new heights.

Uplatform is known for creating engaging activities, and this year at ICE Barcelona 2025 will be no different. Visitors to Uplatform’s stand can look forward to an exciting lineup of events, including:

Mystery Cocktail: Uplatform’s expert mixologists will be serving up unique mystery cocktails. Visitors will draw cards to determine their drink.

Uplatform’s expert mixologists will be serving up unique mystery cocktails. Visitors will draw cards to determine their drink. Exciting Game: Participants can join the exciting game at Uplatform’s stand for a chance to win fantastic prizes! It promises fun and maybe even a victory to celebrate.

Participants can join the exciting game at Uplatform’s stand for a chance to win fantastic prizes! It promises fun and maybe even a victory to celebrate. Exclusive Gifts: Attendees can grab stylish, attention-grabbing merchandise that’s sure to stand out.

How Uplatform can benefit any type of gaming business:

For any operator: Uplatform offers a comprehensive suite of igaming solutions designed to drive success, including an all-in-one platform, an in-house Sportsbook, and an affordable Casino Aggregator. Their platform boasts an extensive casino library with over 16,500 games, supports 68+ languages, and 550+ payment methods, and provides advanced localisation tools to meet the needs of diverse markets. Their in-house sportsbook stands out with unmatched sports coverage, including local and lower-tier leagues, offering twice as many events as competitors. Uplatform also provides ongoing support and tailored recommendations to help brands achieve long-term growth. To elevate your business, reach out to [email protected].

Uplatform offers a comprehensive suite of igaming solutions designed to drive success, including an all-in-one platform, an in-house Sportsbook, and an affordable Casino Aggregator. Their platform boasts an extensive casino library with over 16,500 games, supports 68+ languages, and 550+ payment methods, and provides advanced localisation tools to meet the needs of diverse markets. Their in-house sportsbook stands out with unmatched sports coverage, including local and lower-tier leagues, offering twice as many events as competitors. Uplatform also provides ongoing support and tailored recommendations to help brands achieve long-term growth. To elevate your business, reach out to [email protected]. For payment providers: Join Uplatform’s extensive portfolio, which includes over 550 payment methods, ensuring seamless transactions between operators and players worldwide. Email [email protected] to get started.

Join Uplatform’s extensive portfolio, which includes over 550 payment methods, ensuring seamless transactions between operators and players worldwide. Email [email protected] to get started. For casino provider: Join Uplatform’s Casino Aggregator or Casino Platform to showcase your games to a broad audience. With 16,500+ games already available, Uplatform provides a proven way to highlight your latest releases and classic hits.

Why attend ICE Barcelona?

ICE Barcelona’s debut promises three full days of networking, innovative ideas, and opportunities to navigate the competitive igaming industry. With over 700 exhibitors, it’s the chance to explore new strategies and solutions for both established and emerging markets.

After the show, the city is ready to be explored. From the stunning Sagrada Familia to the winding streets of the Gothic Quarter, there’s much to take in. Enjoy tapas, relax at the beach, or experience the nightlife—Barcelona offers something for everyone.