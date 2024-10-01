Rui Francisco, FBM: “G2E Las Vegas is valuable as an overall promotional platform for the casino industry”

FBM’s founder reflected on the company’s expectations ahead of the upcoming G2E Las Vegas, the products that will be showcased, and FBM’s performance during 2024.

Exclusive interview.- G2E Las Vegas will take place next week and all the attendees are preparing for the event. One of the many companies attending will be FBM, whose founder, Rui Francisco, took some time to answer Focus Gaming News questions before the expo.

How are you preparing for G2E Las Vegas and what products are you most eager to showcase?

We are now finalizing the last details of our presence and can’t wait for the event to start. The highlights for this edition are the Xing Fú Fortune Money Trees in the slots segment and Flash Link in the video bingo category. Both products are making their first appearance at the trade show and refresh the FBM portfolio with exciting new gaming experiences.

Our enthusiasm extends to the other four product lines – FBM Spin & Win, Jí Hǎo Link, Jí Hǎo Link Spirits, and Progressive Series – and the 24 casino games they bring, which visitors can try on the compelling Auria and Galaxy II casino cabinets.

What will be the most attractive feature at your stand? Can we expect FBM to introduce any new innovative content at the showcase?

There are multiple reasons to visit us at Booth 2848. The Xing Fú Fortune Money Trees slot leads our disruptive portfolio, introducing a new gaming mechanic with up to seven winning bonus combinations. Prosperity, Strength, and Fortune are the three concepts behind each Money Tree, and each offers different game features. The Money Trees can trigger the bonus mode alone or in combination, providing thrilling gaming rounds with big wins.

The Flash Link product line aggregates four bingo themes – Pharaoh’s Legacy, Ka-Ching Baby, The Vault Heist, and Magic Tales – and introduces a new bonus type to the FBM video bingo portfolio. The Link bonus uniting the four titles allows players to win the Minor, Major, or Grand jackpots as they spin their luck.

In addition to these two debuts, we are also showcasing the recently launched Jí Hǎo Link Spirits games – Eternal Fènghuáng Spirits and Golden Lóng Spirits. These two slots will be displayed for the first time in America after the successful introduction of this product line under the Jin Qián Link Spirits trademark in Mexico. The Spirits feature unleashes lucrative flights and connects slots fans to the game.

Among the innovative content prepared by the FBM Group, but outside the product spectrum, I would like to highlight the first initiative of the FBM Foundation at an international trade show. During the three days of G2E Las Vegas, we will run a soccer challenge where each keepy uppy will contribute $1 to a meaningful cause, with donations up to $1,000 per day.

What do you consider to be the most relevant issues on the agenda at G2E Las Vegas? Why?

From FBM’s perspective, G2E Las Vegas is valuable as an overall promotional platform for the casino industry. We have participated in this event for several consecutive years and value its global reach. These days allow FBM to showcase our products on an appealing stage, visited by land-based and online casino operators from different continents.

G2E Las Vegas acts as a catalyst for gaming, gathering the global industry in one place and creating the perfect opportunities to reinforce and establish new business partnerships. This edition is no exception, and we are attending the event with the ambition to expand the global footprint of the FBM Group through networking sessions and new business opportunities.

“We have participated in G2E Las Vegas for several consecutive years and value its global reach.”

FBM returned to the OIGA Trade Show this year, showcasing its slot games under the Jí Hǎo Link and Mythic Link product lines, what was the public response to the products?

The feedback was very positive. We are consolidating our presence in the US by expanding our slots portfolio in this market, and Mythic Link and Jí Hǎo Link are two of the game suites we offer to slot players in the US.

The compelling aesthetics and engaging Link bonus of the Jí Hǎo Link collection were very well received by visitors to the OIGA Trade Show in Oklahoma, reinforcing the positive performance that the product has been registering in Florida over the past few months.

“We are consolidating our presence in the US by expanding our slots portfolio in this market.”

What are the company’s greatest achievements so far in 2024?

We have been very active this year across the different areas of the FBM Group.

In the land-based segment, the Jin Qián Link or Jí Hǎo Link (depending on the market) product line has been the standout. It achieved steady growth in early 2024 in Mexico and entered the US market in July with a very positive reception from American slot players.

The recent launch of Jin Qián Link Spirits in Mexico, as an evolving gaming experience, furthered this momentum by bringing new entertainment focused on other player profiles. G2E Las Vegas will be a product milestone for 2024, with the first exhibition of the Xing Fú Fortune Money Trees slot and the Flash Link video bingos. Additionally, in the bingo segment, we launched the Progressive Series multi-game bundles, expanding options for both players and operators.

See also: FBM summons luck and fortune with Jin Qián Link Spirits’ launch in Mexico

In the digital universe, the launch of the remote gaming platform FBM E-Motion for the Philippines in April and the recent FBMDS launches of Ronaldinho Crash and Sapphire Fever are highlights in an intense year for FBM Group’s digital operations.

In terms of infrastructure, we opened a new office in Oklahoma to support our expansion plans for the US market, and we are building a new software house in Manila with a $10m investment to meet the growing demands of this market and consolidate FBM’s leadership in the country.

In the CSR area, the FBM Foundation has increased the frequency of its solidarity initiatives, carrying out actions in Brazil, Spain, and the Philippines so far this year. The positive impact of the project initiatives in the Filipino community earned the FBM Foundation the “Outstanding Contribution to the Industry in the Field of Corporate Social Responsibility” distinction at the Asia Gaming Awards and a nomination for “Best Overall CSR Program” at the IAG Academy IR Awards.