Tjasa Luin, Alfastreet: “We’re expanding our game portfolio with fresh, captivating content”

Alfastreet CEO Tjasa Luin discusses the company’s latest V-line series and its strategic focus on delivering innovative gaming solutions at G2E Las Vegas 2024.

Exclusive interview.- Before her upcoming attendance at G2E Las Vegas 2024, Tjasa Luin, CEO of Alfastreet, sat down with Focus Gaming News for an exclusive interview and unveiled the company’s plans for the event where the V-line collection will have a central spot.

During the interview, Luin also delved into Alfastreet’s future plans, including expanded game content and enhanced customer support initiatives.

What solutions will Alfastreet showcase at the show?

At this year’s show, we will be unveiling our innovative V-line collection, a fresh take on gaming designed to turn heads. This new series isn’t just about looks, though. It boasts advanced features, a sleek design, and top-quality materials. But that’s not all. The V-line collection also offers exceptional flexibility and potential for growth.

Let’s dive into some highlights. The Vision terminal is a versatile and compact standalone unit that can also be integrated into various gaming setups. It’s a great choice for casinos looking for a powerful and adaptable solution. Alongside the Vision is the upgraded Verso terminal, designed with both players and operators in mind. Players will enjoy a more immersive gaming experience, while operators will appreciate simplified maintenance reduced environmental impact and.

Looking for even more adaptability? The modular V-5 and V-8 multi-cabinets featuring double zero Roulette are a perfect solution. And for those who crave the ultimate in-game experience, Alfastreet has Game-pods – captivating add-ons designed for both Vision and Verso terminals. Imagine illuminated signage, game-specific graphics, and an extra monitor, roulette wheel, or dice tumbler – all designed to draw you deeper into the action.

What can attendees expect to experience at the G2E Las Vegas 2024?

At G2E Las Vegas 2024, attendees will experience a dynamic environment featuring novel gaming solutions designed to cater to all demographics and preferences. From private Play Bay configurations to bustling social gaming areas, there’s something for everyone. V-line machines can seamlessly integrate with your existing casino floor layout and effortlessly scale as your business grows.

This is just a taste of what Alfastreet has to offer. Don’t miss your chance to explore the full lineup at booth 2448.

“At G2E Las Vegas 2024, attendees will experience a dynamic environment featuring novel gaming solutions designed to cater to all demographics and preferences.”

What strategies has the company implemented to prepare for the increased demand in the second half of the year?

To meet the rising demand, Alfastreet has optimised production, strengthened its supply chain and increased its inventory of essential components. We’ve also invested in enhancing customer support and bolstering our development and production teams to ensure we can deliver exceptional products and services.

What can be expected as you embark on this new chapter with the V-line series?

The V-line series is just the beginning. We’re expanding our game portfolio with fresh, captivating content. We are also working to boost the V-line experience with upgraded software and an intuitive user interface.

What growth target have you set for the development team by the end of the year?

We’re going to keep our focus on creating innovative gaming solutions that prioritise player engagement. Our development team aims to further expand our V-line series and re-design our classic products like R8 Roulette and live tables to align with the contemporary look of the new line.

To streamline our production, we’ve decided to discontinue Wiky, Virgo, and Lucky cabinets. However, we’ll keep providing spare parts and service support for these products to ensure a smooth transition.

“We’re going to keep our focus on creating innovative gaming solutions that prioritise player engagement.”

With a focus on innovation and player satisfaction, Alfastreet is committed to delivering the next generation of gaming experiences. Join us at G2E Las Vegas 2024 to see the V-line series in action.