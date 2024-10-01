Amusnet aims to set the stage for global gaming excellence at G2E Las Vegas

Amusnet will showcase its online casino, live casino, and land-based verticals at G2E Las Vegas on October 7-10.

Press release.- Amusnet announces its participation in the 23rd edition of G2E Las Vegas (Global Gaming Expo) at The Venetian Expo from October 7-10. As one of the largest expos globally, G2E provides a platform to showcase products across its online casino, live casino, and land-based verticals, positioning Amusnet as a prominent all-casino provider in the competitive igaming industry.

Borislav Marinov, head of business development, land-based, at Amusnet, said: “We are excited to attend G2E Las Vegas 2024 to present our latest online casino portfolio and Type S slot cabinets: our first-ever product series for land-based casinos, designed to offer a competitive edge by combining Amusnet’s top-notch game portfolio with an immersive player experience. Our focus is on delivering solutions that maximize performance and cater to the evolving needs for both online and land-based casinos.”

Alongside its technical excellence, the premium Type S series showcases the company’s award-winning titles, including 20 Golden Coins, Extra Crown, Fruits & Gold, and Cocktail Rush. It also features Amusnet’s popular four-level bonus game, Jackpot Cards, along with other exciting features like Free Spins, Buy Bonus, Pick Me Bonus, and Symbol Upgrade.

Amusnet will host an activation featuring its premium slot cabinets at the upcoming expo, offering attendees the opportunity to experience the thrill of Type S in real-time and win exciting gifts.

The company will present a curated selection of its products in the online casino vertical, such as Shining Crown, Cocktail Rush, Candy Palace, 20 Golden Coins, Cavemen and Dinosaurs, Diamond Plus, Extra Crown, Burning Hot, Bulky Fruits, and 27 Eternal Hot, as well as some of its newest additions, including Stoichkov #8 and Coin Gobbler.

Stoichkov #8 is a 5-reel, 40-fixed-payline video slot from an exciting collaboration with football legend Hristo Stoichkov. This game unites the worlds of football and gaming, paying tribute to Stoichkov’s legacy as an iconic player known for his dynamic style and fierce competitive spirit.

Following the increased interest in cluster-pay slots, Amusnet will present the Coin Gobbler slot. With a 6-reel, 6-row cluster pay system, the slot offers a vibrant, fruity theme enhanced by stunning graphics and lively music that elevate the player experience.

G2E Las Vegas 2024 is one of the world’s most significant gaming events, gathering thousands of industry leaders, decision-makers, and suppliers from 115+ countries and regions. The expo features a comprehensive exhibition floor showcasing the latest innovations in gaming technology, including slots, table games, sports betting solutions, and cashless systems. Attendees can expect over 350 exhibitors, in-depth educational sessions covering trends such as responsible gaming, igaming, and regulatory developments, and expert panels on key industry challenges and growth opportunities.