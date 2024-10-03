“We Are Game”- Play’n GO confirms its attendance at G2E Las Vegas 2024 

G2E Las Vegas will be held at the Venetian Expo Center from October 8 to 10.

Play’n GO can be found at stand 4030 in the iGaming Zone at G2E 2024.

Press release.- Play’n GO has today confirmed its plans to attend the Global Gaming Expo (G2E) at the Venetian Expo Center in Las Vegas, which kicks off on October 8th.

Play’n GO will exhibit at the world’s largest gaming conference under the tagline “We Are Game”, and will match last year’s 1750sqft booth, within which the Swedish gaming giant will showcase its ambitious US games roadmap, its music division Play’n GO Music, and so much more.

Now live in five US states, Play’n GO’s US games portfolio is reaching new heights, with classic titles such as Rise of Olympus Origins and Oasis of Dead set to hit US shores for the first time in the coming months. Chart-topping title Colt Lightning Firestorm will also feature heavily at Stand 4030, where Play’n GO plans to entertain and educate visitors.

Launched in December 2023, Play’n GO Music will this year have its own DJ booth contained within the stand, celebrating its season-long collaboration with MoneyGram Haas F1 Team through a series of Spotify playlists. The world of motorsport itself will also be represented in Las Vegas, in the shape of two active racing simulators connected to the stand.

Now entering its third year of US operations, Play’n GO is licensed and active in West Virginia, New Jersey, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Connecticut, with a publicly stated goal of being active in every regulated market in the world.

Ebba Arnred, chief marketing officer and co-founder at Play’n GO said: “Play’n GO is one of the best-known casino gaming providers in the world, and we’re excited to showcase our brand at the Global Gaming Expo for the third year running.

“G2E has played a big role in our brand strategy since we began attending in 2022, as we continue to build brand awareness and provide the best gaming experience possible, both in the US and around the world.

“We’re proud of what we’ve achieved in the US since entering the market in 2022, and we’re hungry for more success. We want to invite all G2E attendees to pay us a visit at stand 4030, where our people will be ready to welcome and educate you on all things Play’n GO. We’re looking forward to travelling to Vegas next week to show the world that WE ARE GAME.”

