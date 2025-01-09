Vitor Francisco, FBM: “We have big expectations for ICE Barcelona”

In an exclusive interview with Focus Gaming News, Vitor Francisco, director at FBM, shares his expectations for ICE 2025 in Barcelona, where the company will showcase a diverse range of solutions, and comments on FBM objectives for this year.

Exclusive interview.- FBM has high expectations for ICE 2025 in Barcelona, where it will showcase a diverse range of products designed to elevate both land-based and online casino operations. In this exclusive interview, Vitor Francisco, director at FBM, shares the company’s objectives for 2025, as it continues to grow globally, particularly in the US and Brazil.

What expectations does FBM have for ICE 2025?

We have big expectations for ICE Barcelona. Inspired by the motto Every Spark Counts, we are bringing 24 land-based casino games from seven different product lines, covering the slots and video bingo segments. Additionally, FBMDS will showcase 70 online casino games, covering video bingo, crash, slots, lotto, and table games. This selection of products combines innovation, reliability, and excellence to elevate any physical or online casino operation.

Are you planning to introduce any new innovative products at the expo?

Yes, we are bringing two novelties for ICE Barcelona. Croc’s Lock is the new slot we are presenting for the land-based segment. This theme introduces a new game mechanic in the FBM slots portfolio, where all the action happens on the central position of the reels with the Lock Feature. This functionality concedes big wins and a potential transition for a bonus with Extra Spins, Extra Coins or both multi-accumulators combined. In the igaming universe, the Infinity Series collection will introduce visitors to a new era of online video bingo innovation with a set of games with fresh mechanics, rewarding game mathematics, and endless rewards.

The company presented Xing Fú Fortune Money Trees slot and the Flash Link bingo series at G2E Las Vegas. What feedback did you receive from visitors?

The feedback was impressive. We expected a positive outcome from visitors to both products, but the reactions surpassed our expectations. The different game dynamics introduced by Xing Fu Fortune Money Trees in the slots category and the Flash Link titles in the bingo segment generated a lot of curiosity among the attendees, suggesting a strong interest in the product’s future commercial rollout.

FBM entered the US market in 2023 and has been progressively introducing its slot gaming offer. What plans does the company have for 2025 in the region?

We signed a distribution agreement with Delta Gaming Solutions in the last quarter of 2024 to accelerate the introduction of FBM’s gaming product lines across Oklahoma, the second-largest gaming market in the USA. Our priority plan for 2025 is to execute this expansion move with the current portfolio and keep a steady rollout of new products in this market to consolidate FBM’s growth.

The company’s digital operations have expanded in 2024 bringing new igaming options to players. What are the FBMDS highlights after the launches of Ronaldinho Crash and Sapphire Fever?

FBMDS celebrates five years in 2025, and there is one word summarising this journey so far: growth. We have been increasing the number of online casinos where our games are available and renovating our portfolio constantly, including new bingos and lottos, immersive slots, fan-favourite table games and our trendy crash games.

In the short-term future, our focus is on the Infinity Series video bingo collection and on expanding FBMDS’ presence in the Brazilian market. By combining a timeless appeal with modern technology, the Infinity Series bingos present new mathematics, enhanced RTP and stunning visuals to ensure higher retention, a flexible integration, and more profitability to online casino operators.

We are also very committed to exploring the recently regulated Brazilian market and taking all the diligence to explore its full potential with a selection of games that resonate with the different profiles of local players. For the long-term plans, FBMDS will keep focusing on player-centric experiences and operator-driven solutions underscoring its video bingo leadership and expertise with extensive knowledge and know-how for which it has been recognised over the past few years.

What are the company’s main challenges for 2025?

The goal is to be better, faster, and global. We remain dedicated to creating unforgettable experiences.