1win: A Year of Breakthroughs and Milestones

2025 has been an extraordinary year for the iGaming industry, shaped by groundbreaking innovations, enhanced player experiences, and market evolution. For 1win, it has been a year of setting benchmarks and achieving significant milestones.

Highlights of 2024

This year, we welcomed over 2,000 new partners to our CPA program, fueling growth and unlocking new geographical markets.

Launching the 1win mobile app provided users seamless access to our platform and new ways to engage.

1win entered two new regulated markets, underscoring its commitment to transparency and delivering world-class services.

Our brand campaigns gained momentum with the support of renowned influencers like Johnny Sins, Mellstroy, and Papich. Creative initiatives such as the “Dubai Adventure” highlighted the power of storytelling in connecting with global audiences.

In addition, 1win participated in over 40 conferences, launched podcasts and live streams, and hosted a grand meetup with 500 attendees. These efforts culminated in multiple awards, including the “Best Brand 2024” at the MAC Conference and honours at the SiGMA Awards and AffPapa Awards.

2024 saw the launch of Lucky Drive, the company’s global campaign offering 18 supercars and over 500 Apple devices as prizes. Millions of users from 20 countries joined the initiative, with live-streamed draws featuring three tons of physical tickets becoming a massive hit.

Performance Lab: Revolutionizing media buying

This year 1win introduced Performance Lab, its dedicated media buying team excelling in SEO, ASO, PPC, and social media marketing. In just six months, the team achieved remarkable results, with daily revenues averaging $30,000–$40,000 and deposits reaching 2,000 per day. By partnering with 127 advertisers, Performance Lab has already made a significant market impact.

1win Esports: Raising the bar

2024 marked a turning point for 1win Esports. Its team’s participation in The International, Dota 2’s premier tournament, highlighted our growth.

Its esports division now operates through two branches:

1win Teams , supporting professional rosters, and

, supporting professional rosters, and 1win Tournaments, managing global events.

This year, 1win hosted three online Dota 2 tournaments (1win Series Dota 2), two Deadlock tournaments (1win Bombshell), and a LAN event in Belgrade (1win LAN), featuring top teams from Dota 2 and CS2.

“2024 was monumental for 1win Esports with our debut at The International. Expanding into tournament management allowed us to reach new heights and redefine our role in the industry. Our approach combines professionalism, a balanced financial model, and a player-first philosophy that continues to set us apart,” Vladimir, Operations Manager, 1win Esports said.

Empowering 1win team

None of these achievements would be possible without its incredible team of over 5,000 employees.

Under the leadership of Victoria, its HR department focused on seamless onboarding and scaling teams to support new initiatives. From the first steps of new hires to fostering long-term growth, 1win is committed to building a culture where talent thrives.

“It’s not just about hiring talent; it’s about creating a space where people feel valued, supported, and excited to innovate. Our team’s growth is at the core of our success,” – Victoria, HR Director at 1win commented.

Looking ahead

As 1win looks toward 2025, they extend their heartfelt gratitude to their partners, employees, and users who made this journey possible. 1win is excited to strengthen its market presence, launch new initiatives, and continue setting industry standards.