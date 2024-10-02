EGT to showcase its gaming solutions at G2E Las Vegas 2024

The EGT team will receive visitors at booths 2452 and 3352, at G2E Las Vegas, October 7-10.

Press release.- EGT is expected to turn heads at G2E Las Vegas 2024 with a selection of its latest highly advanced gaming solutions alongside its well-established bestsellers. They will be available to the event guests at booths 2452 and 3352.

Among the developments expected to generate the greatest interest during the show is the latest addition to EGT’s bestseller Bell Link – the multigame Bell Link 2. Including 10 titles, 5 of which are brand-new, the mix will enrich even further the gaming diversity of the jackpot and will quickly become a preferred choice for players and operators alike.

Another high-potential jackpot solution, that will be available to the visitors to the booth, will be Bell Link Boost. With its 6 fascinating games and the option to be connected with the Gods & Kings Link jackpot, it will offer an exciting experience, providing players with the chance to earn even bigger winnings thanks to the Boost feature, amplifying the amount of the highest Major and Grand levels.

During this year’s G2E Las Vegas EGT will present one more brand-new Asian-themed jackpot product: the 4-level Zhao Cai Shuang Yu. Players will have the opportunity to win at any bet level, with higher stakes increasing the likelihood of hitting the highest Grand Jackpot. Zhao Cai Shuang Yu’s 2 attractive titles Rising Coins and Prosperity Strike will further enhance the chances of winning with their Keep & Spin bonus and Free Spins & Wheel feature.

The display of new products for the show will be complemented by the other newly-added Asian-themed jackpot of EGT Sheng Sheng Bu Xi, which made its successful debut several months ago, as well as the Supreme Green Selection and Mega Supreme Fruits Selection multigames from the latest Supreme Selection Series, featuring some of the most popular slots of the company’s portfolio.

Visitors will be able to see also well-known slot solutions like General Series multigame mixes, the jackpots Cai Fu Tian Jiang, Supreme Combo Link, Ultra Tap Link, 9 Crystal Bonanza, 2 Happy Hits, High Cash, as well as the General and Phoenix slot cabinets.

EGT will present its ETG products as well. The well-known S32, G 27 T and G 32 T terminals, the roulette centre G RSA and G R6 C, offering American roulette wheels, will be available to the guests to reveal their great flexibility and multiple options to connect to different devices. They will dive the players into the exciting world of Jackpot Cards, the Supreme and Power Series multigame mixes.

The casino management system of EGT Spider will demonstrate its 15 modules, which make the management of the daily activities in the gaming establishments easier and more effective.

EGT Digital will showcase its wide range of iGaming solutions, including instant and slot games, as well as the in-house developed “all-in-one” betting platform X-Nave, providing operators with the technology and tools they need to build and maintain a successful online business.

Nadia Popova, chief revenue officer and VP of sales & marketing at EGT, said: “We are happy to have the opportunity to participate in G2E Las Vegas once again and showcase the exciting innovations that we have added to our portfolio during the past 12 months.”

And added: “I believe that our product selection for the show will present attractive offers to all current and potential new customers coming to our booth no matter which part of the world they are from.”

