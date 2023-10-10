G2E Las Vegas 2023 kicks off today

The highly anticipated 2023 edition of the premier gaming expo gets underway today at the prestigious Venetian Expo.

US.- One of the most awaited expos of the gaming industry will open its doors today (October 10). Global Gaming Expo (G2E) will begin this morning and will continue until Thursday, October 12, with an action-packed schedule, hosting more than 350 exhibitors and showcasing products and services to thousands of attendees.

With representatives from sectors ranging from casino operations to igaming, sports betting, esports, finance, marketing and security, the event covers every aspect of gaming. Vendors present include everything from table games and slot providers to payment suppliers and consultancy services.

The Venetian Expo in Las Vegas will gather over 25,000 industry professionals learning, showcasing their products and working together. Some of the major companies attending include Alfastreet, EGT, EGT Digital, Expanse Studios, FBM and FBMDS, Galaxsys, Kambi, Konami, Merkur Gaming Play’n GO and TCSJOHNHUXLEY.

G2E 2022 was the largest gathering of global, commercial and tribal gaming professionals in North America and showcased the latest trends in gaming and video technology. This year, organizers expect an even bigger expo.

The education schedule already got underway yesterday, with a keynote presentation in the main stage of the Venetian Ballroom, in which Stephanie Bryan, Melanie Benjamin and Ernest L. Stevens spoke about women leaders in tribal gaming. There were also sessions and talks, in different booths, on integrity, the current global economic situation and its impact on gaming, and developments in regulatory matters plus digital payments.

Educational tracks will continue with sessions on sports wagering contracts, lived experience and marketing. The exhibits continue until Thursday and Focus Gaming News will be at the event catching up with major players across various sectors of gaming.