FBM and FBMDS bring the spotlight to G2E Las Vegas with shining surprises

G2E Las Vegas visitors will have the opportunity to try a diverse portfolio of entertaining, innovative, and engaging games provided by the FBM Group.

Press release.- FBM and FBMDS are ready to take the spotlight at G2E Las Vegas, from October 9th and 11th, by revealing resplendent novelties for both land-based and online casino universes in a captivating booth. The event visitors will have the opportunity to try a diverse portfolio of entertaining, innovative, and engaging games provided by the FBM Group in a fantastic selection of cabinets and digital devices at Booth 2848.

Another stop of FBM’s journey of expansion in the United States takes place at G2E Las Vegas. After turning on the lights in last year’s edition, the FBM Group unlocks a new bright step on its gaming offer by bringing new products with eye-catching aesthetics and fantastic features to delight operators, players and casino industry agents attending the event.

For Vitor Francisco, Director at FBM, this international tradeshow has a special meaning: “We exhibit our products at G2E Las Vegas for several years, but this edition is different. We entered the US market in force this year, and this tradeshow is the pinnacle of a long-term strategy we carefully prepared to impact casino operators and players.

“We are thrilled with the new products we are about to reveal at G2E Las Vegas and confident this will be a new boost for the FBM’s expansion plans, not only in this market but also in the global casino scene.”

What products is FBM displaying?

In the land-based universe, FBM prepared a double surprise! The global gaming brand FBM has prepared an exciting launch of a new casino cabinet model, ready to impress and surprise casino attendees. Booth visitors will also have the chance to experience first-hand a new slots game product, debuting exclusively at the G2E Las Vegas backdrop. Both products will have all their details disclosed at G2E Las Vegas.

Besides this new offer, FBM brings a diverse slots portfolio composed of the Easy$Link, Mythic Link, FBM Spin & Win and Jí Hǎo Link titles. The world leader video bingo portfolio crafted by FBM will be represented by six titles of the Progressive Series collection with the rewarding power of Multipots.

For the online casino segment, FBMDS brings a strong and diverse selection of products with over 80 innovative and customized games. At the top of this diverse FBMDS portfolio are the world’s leading video bingos such as Power Pick Lotto, Multi Mega, Viva Mexico or Plus 3. The increasingly popular crash games are among the highlights of the FBM Group’s digital offering with the lucrative trips of Champion Tales or the football magic of Multi Champion.

In the slots segment, the compelling crime story of the Golden Mystery pack is the headliner together with the customized Bailão Junino and the catchy Kingdom Gems and Catch the Gold games from the Easy$Link collection.

The table games complete these samples of disruptive online casino products with the Top+Plus Blackjack, Baccarat and Banca Francesa in focus due to its intuitive, mobile-friendly and profitable gameplay.

A perfect opportunity to discover what’s new and network

Once again, FBM and FBMDS prepared a seductive and welcoming booth where light takes a predominant role and favours smooth and pleasant gaming experiences for each visitor. G2E Las Vegas is one of the major events on the annual tradeshow calendar and the FBM Group is, once more, invested in dazzling casino gaming enthusiasts visiting the event from different parts of the globe, with a fantastic display of casino products for the physical and digital universes.

Stop by Booth 2848 to network with FBM and FBMDS’ teams and be impressed by the industry-leading-casino cabinets and thrilling gaming portfolios prepared for the event.